64,000 accounts exposed in breach of GTA V cheat service Atlas Menu

Atlas Menu, a cheat service for Grand Theft Auto V and Counter-Strike 2, has been added to the Have I Been Pwned database following a data breach that exposed tens of thousands of user records.

The incident exposed approximately 64,000 accounts, including email addresses, usernames, IP addresses, support tickets, and passwords hashed with bcrypt.

The attacker claimed to have compromised all Atlas systems before leaking the service’s database through a public GitHub repository. In a message accompanying the leak, the individual described the breach as retaliation against an alleged scammer.

Atlas Menu, ironically, promotes secure authentication, enhanced privacy, and advanced encryption techniques on its official website.

According to some Reddit users, this was not the first security incident affecting Atlas Menu, although no earlier breaches have been publicly documented or independently verified.

Reaction on Reddit was largely unsympathetic, with some commenters arguing that users of game cheats had little reason to expect sympathy following the breach.

Many gamers oppose cheats because they give some players an advantage over others and can affect the experience of everyone else in the game.

The incident comes weeks after Rockstar Games, the developer behind Grand Theft Auto, suffered a data breach claimed by the ShinyHunters hacking group. In that case, the attackers exploited Anodot, a third-party cloud cost-monitoring and analytics platform, and threatened to publish the stolen data unless their demands were met.