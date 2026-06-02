Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 2, 2026

Agentic Safety and Ecosystem Architect, Trust and Safety

Google | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Agentic Safety and Ecosystem Architect, Trust and Safety, you will define safety controls and permission models for autonomous agents on Android, helping ensure actions are reviewed before execution and access to sensitive data requires explicit consent. You will develop monitoring mechanisms to detect unsafe agent behavior and work with the developer community to promote secure agent design through testing frameworks and safety controls.

Application Security Engineer

Peer Security | Israel | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As an Application Security Engineer, you will help development teams integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle. Responsibilities include conducting code reviews, identifying and remediating vulnerabilities, supporting secure coding practices, performing threat modeling, integrating security testing tools into development pipelines, and advising on the secure use of AI technologies, including large language models, AI APIs, and AI-assisted coding tools.

CISO

Candescent | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead the organization’s security, risk, compliance, and governance programs, with responsibility for protecting cloud platforms, applications, APIs, identity systems, and customer data. The role includes overseeing security architecture, regulatory compliance, third-party risk, incident response, fraud prevention, AI governance, and secure software development practices, while working closely with executive leadership, regulators, customers, and engineering teams to strengthen the organization’s security posture.

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Cloud Security & DevSecOps Engineer – Kubernetes

DYNE | Ireland | Hybrid – No longer accepting applications

As a Cloud Security & DevSecOps Engineer – Kubernetes, you will design and implement security controls for cloud and containerized environments, with a focus on Kubernetes. Responsibilities include securing cloud infrastructure, developing security-as-code practices, managing cloud security posture and workload protection tools, integrating security telemetry into detection platforms, hardening Kubernetes environments, supporting incident response, and collaborating with engineering teams to embed security into cloud operations and automation.

Cybersecurity Engineer – SecDevOps

Ares Management | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – SecDevOps, you will build and maintain CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code deployments, and automated configuration management. You will support containerized environments, develop automation tools and scripts, and enhance monitoring, logging, and alerting capabilities to improve the security, reliability, and efficiency of software delivery.

Cybersecurity Penetration Tester

Idaho National Laboratory | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Penetration Tester, you will identify and validate security vulnerabilities across enterprise, cloud, application, and critical infrastructure environments. Responsibilities include conducting penetration tests, risk and vulnerability assessments, developing security testing tools, supporting purple team exercises, evaluating security controls and policies, and providing remediation recommendations. The role also involves audit support, compliance assessments, and helping strengthen detection and response capabilities.

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Cybersecurity Risk Analyst

GM Financial | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Risk Analyst, you will support the organization’s cybersecurity risk management program by developing policies, standards, and procedures, conducting risk assessments, and tracking remediation efforts. The role includes performing third-party and application risk assessments, collaborating with business stakeholders, promoting compliance with security controls and frameworks, and helping mature cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance processes.

Information Security Engineer Senior

Cottage Health | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer Senior, you will design, implement, and support security solutions that strengthen the organization’s security architecture and risk management program. Responsibilities include security engineering, firewalls, endpoint protection, monitoring and response, vulnerability management, incident response, and digital forensics. The role also supports security assessments, technology evaluations, project initiatives, and operational activities that advance information security objectives.

Intermediate Technical Analyst, Network & Security

Toronto Police Service | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Intermediate Technical Analyst, Network & Security, you will support and maintain network and security infrastructure to ensure its reliability, availability, and security. Responsibilities include deploying and managing network and security technologies, troubleshooting complex issues, developing automation and monitoring solutions, leading infrastructure improvement projects, and providing technical guidance and training to junior team members.

IT Security Engineer – Information Security

Wynn Al Marjan Island | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer – Information Security, you will lead the implementation and management of security technologies, support security architecture and risk management initiatives, and help strengthen the organization’s security posture. Responsibilities include deploying and configuring security solutions, developing security standards and baseline configurations, conducting risk and vulnerability assessments, monitoring security events, supporting incident response activities, and evaluating new security technologies and controls.

Junior IT Compliance Specialist

Nexi Group | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior IT Compliance Specialist, you will support governance, risk, and compliance activities by helping monitor adherence to policies and standards, assisting with audits, identifying and tracking IT risks, and maintaining compliance documentation. The role also involves supporting the implementation of regulatory requirements and security frameworks, collaborating with business and IT teams, and contributing to the improvement of GRC processes and tools.

Lead / Principal OT Cybersecurity Engineer

Clement Control Systems | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead / Principal OT Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead the design and implementation of OT security architectures, including network segmentation, zero trust, and secure remote access. The role includes conducting risk, threat, and vulnerability assessments across industrial environments, guiding cybersecurity strategy and compliance efforts, developing security standards and methodologies, and providing technical leadership for large-scale projects and client engagements.

Project Cybersecurity Manager

Alstom | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Project Cybersecurity Manager, you will define and manage cybersecurity requirements for projects and programs, including security architecture, risk assessments, and compliance with applicable regulations and standards. Responsibilities include identifying and mitigating security risks, planning and overseeing cybersecurity activities throughout the project lifecycle, supporting technical design decisions, coordinating with stakeholders on security measures, and ensuring projects meet cybersecurity, quality, cost, and delivery objectives.

Security Architect

Genomics England | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will provide technical leadership for cybersecurity architecture, engineering, and operations. Responsibilities include designing and implementing security solutions, managing and enhancing security technologies, reducing cyber risk through security architecture and risk management practices, and supporting incident response activities to protect organizational data and services.

Senior Cyber Program Manager

Queensland Government | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Program Manager, you will lead the delivery and governance of cybersecurity programs, translating strategic objectives into coordinated initiatives that strengthen cyber resilience. Responsibilities include conducting cybersecurity assessments, identifying and managing security risks, supporting compliance with security frameworks and regulations, developing stakeholder partnerships, delivering security awareness and training initiatives, and collaborating with government agencies to improve cybersecurity capabilities and outcomes.

Senior Engineer, IT Security (NTD)

Nintendo | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Engineer, IT Security (NTD), you will lead identity, access, and endpoint security initiatives across Microsoft 365 and cloud environments. Responsibilities include securing Microsoft Entra ID, implementing access controls and governance policies, managing endpoint security platforms, developing detection and response capabilities, automating security operations, supporting incident response, and ensuring compliance with regulatory and internal security requirements.