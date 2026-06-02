Sensitive government personnel data posted online, Spanish police arrest suspect

The Spanish National Police arrested a man in Granada for allegedly leaking personal data belonging to members of several sensitive state institutions.

According to police, the suspect published the information on multiple online platforms, exposing personnel associated with organizations including the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), the National Security Council, the National Police, the Civil Guard, the State Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Finance, and the Tax Agency.

“The investigation, led by Madrid’s Court of Instruction No. 22, began after the widespread dissemination of the data was detected, posing an immediate risk to the safety and security of those affected and the institutions themselves,” police said.

The operation culminated in the suspect’s arrest on May 27. During a search of his home, police seized several computers and electronic devices that are now being analyzed by forensic specialists.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine whether additional individuals were involved.

Police emphasized the urgency of the response, saying that “the speed with which the police operation was activated is particularly noteworthy, given the nature of the information disseminated and its potential impact on the operational security of the affected institutions.”