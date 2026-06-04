Product showcase: Trend Micro Mobile Security detects scams in messages, QR codes, and websites

Trend Micro Mobile Security for iOS protects devices from potentially harmful websites while browsing, blocks ads and personal information trackers, helps users avoid unsafe Wi-Fi networks, and monitors data usage. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Getting Started

After installing the app from the App Store, I created an account to start using it. Account creation is handled through Trend Micro’s TrendLife platform. Once installed, the app automatically scanned the device and identified several items that required attention.

I activated Web Guard, which blocks websites containing malware and identity-stealing scams. To use this feature, I had to enable the VPN service used by the app.

Web Guard blocks unwanted websites and trackers and works with the user’s preferred browser as well as other apps that open websites.

Security and privacy features

Fraud Buster helps users avoid scams and spam shared through iMessage and SMS. It checks messages for suspicious links and scams and allows users to report spam messages to Trend Micro.

The Camera Roll Scan feature can detect scam links hidden in QR codes codes and images containing text. Users can scan website addresses to determine whether they pose a security risk.

SafeSurfing is a built-in secure browser that blocks unsafe websites, ads, and trackers. When visiting shopping or banking websites, Pay Guard helps protect personal and financial information by checking for fraudulent websites and scanning Wi-Fi networks and device status for security risks. The safety of a website can be verified before visiting it.

Safari Content Blockers prevent websites from displaying ads and tracking user activity while browsing.

Wi-Fi Checker evaluates the safety of the current wireless network, detects suspicious interference, and verifies whether the network is properly protected.

Device Access Status reviews device security settings, including passcode protection, iOS version status, and potential unauthorized modifications to the operating system.

Conclusion

What sets Trend Micro Mobile Security apart is its ability to examine links shared through messages, QR codes, images, and websites, helping users spot potentially harmful content before interacting with it.