Check Point expands MSP platform with with AI governance and unified security bundles

Check Point has announced a major expansion of its Managed Service Provider (MSP) platform, designed to help MSPs secure AI adoption, streamline operations and simplify managed security delivery.

The announcement brings together three strategic innovations under a single MSP vision:

Securing AI and AI usage for MSPs

A new multi-tenant MSP management platform with Management Control Plane (MCP) access

Unified managed security bundles delivered through a simplified licensing model

These capabilities are designed to help MSPs evolve from infrastructure providers into strategic security and AI transformation partners for their customers.

Securing AI and AI usage for the MSP Market

As AI adoption accelerates across businesses of all sizes, the conversation in the MSP community has focused largely on using AI, not securing it. According to Check Point’s 2026 Cloud Security Report, while 77 percent of organizations have updated their security strategies in response to AI, only 26 percent say they have the architectural capability to enforce those strategies, exposing a growing AI security gap.

To help address this challenge, Check Point is extending Workforce AI Security into its MSP ecosystem, enabling MSPs to discover AI usage, govern employee interactions with AI tools, and protect sensitive data across emerging AI applications and agents.

“AI is reshaping both the threat landscape, and the expectations customers now place on their service providers,” said Dave Meister, Vice President of MSP/MSSP at Check Point Software Technologies. “MSPs are no longer just managing infrastructure, they are helping customers navigate AI transformation. With these new capabilities, we’re giving our partners their first opportunity to discover, secure and govern AI usage, and AI agents at scale in an MSP friendly monthly consumption model with no minimums or locks in in a multi-tenanted environment”

New MSP platform: Multi-tenant, AI-integrated, built for scale

The new MSP platform is purpose-built to meet the operational demands of managed service providers, providing:

Access to the Check Point product portfolio in a multi-tenant, MSP-friendly environment

Native integration of AI security capabilities, including Workforce AI

Reinforces Check Point’s open-garden strategy through expanded Professional Services Automation (PSA) integrations

MCP (Management Control Plane) for the MSP portal

A new dedicated MSP experience team focused on support, onboarding, enablement, and ongoing partner success

This platform establishes the foundation for Check Point to serve as a long-term infrastructure partner for MSPs, enabling them to manage comprehensive security from a single interface.

Unified security bundles for simplified managed delivery

Check Point also introduced new unified MSP security bundles that simplify how partners procure, manage, and deliver managed security services.

The bundles combine email security, endpoint security, browser security, mobile security, SASE, Workforce AI, security awareness training, and DMARC into a single integrated offering. Delivered through a unified management experience and single SKU aligned to the partners’ Microsoft licensing, the bundles help MSPs reduce tool sprawl, streamline procurement, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate customer onboarding.

For partners, the bundles create a more scalable and cost-effective managed security model. For customers, they deliver a simplified, enterprise-grade security experience spanning users, devices, email, SaaS applications, networks, and AI environments. The bundles are also packaged in a simple, easy-to-understand format that enables MSPs to more effectively communicate security value to customers, regardless of their technical expertise.

“As MSPs help customers navigate rapid AI adoption, there is growing demand for solutions that are easier to manage, consolidate fragmented tools, and support evolving security requirements,” said Oguo Atuanya, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “Check Point’s approach brings together AI security, centralized management, and simplified service delivery in a way that aligns with how partners want to scale and support their customers in the era of AI transformation.”