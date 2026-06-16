Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 16, 2026

Android Vulnerability Researcher

Byteria | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Android Vulnerability Researcher, you will analyze the Android attack surface, including the Linux kernel, system services, drivers, firmware, applications, and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE). You will reverse engineer native binaries and mobile software, identify vulnerabilities through code review, fuzzing, and static and dynamic analysis, and develop proof-of-concept exploits to validate findings.

Application Security Engineer

Millennium | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will design and implement security controls for applications, AI systems, and cloud-native environments. The role includes conducting threat modeling, risk assessments, code reviews, penetration testing, and AI security evaluations to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities throughout the software development lifecycle.

Cyber Security Lead

Nava | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will oversee cybersecurity strategy, risk management, and security operations, including threat modeling, vulnerability management, incident response, and compliance activities. You will implement security controls across cloud and on-premises environments, integrate security into DevOps processes, manage third-party risk, and mentor security team members while driving continuous improvements to the organization’s security posture.

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Cybersecurity Specialist for Vulnerability Management

Siemens Energy | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist for Vulnerability Management, you will identify, assess, and manage security vulnerabilities across IT environments through vulnerability scanning and risk analysis. The role involves analyzing findings, supporting remediation efforts with IT teams and service providers, prioritizing critical risks, and tracking resolution activities to ensure compliance with security and governance requirements.

Dev Sec Ops Engineer – Level 2 (TS/SCI)

Lockheed Martin | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Dev Sec Ops Engineer – Level 2 (TS/SCI), you will support secure software development and deployment by integrating security into CI/CD pipelines, automating security controls, and maintaining development infrastructure. The role involves working closely with development, operations, and security teams to implement secure cloud and containerized environments, assess and mitigate security risks, and ensure compliance with security requirements.

Engineer, Identity & Access Security

Enterprise Products | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Engineer, Identity & Access Security, you will design, implement, and administer identity and access management solutions, including Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Multifactor Authentication (MFA) platforms. You will also automate IAM processes, administer security tools, perform root cause analysis, maintain technical documentation, and collaborate with stakeholders to improve security, governance, and operational efficiency.

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IT Security Analyst II

Audubon Companies | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Analyst II, you will monitor, investigate, and respond to phishing attempts, suspicious activity, and security incidents, coordinating containment and remediation when needed. You will analyze alerts from security platforms, identify trends and risks, and improve detection capabilities. The role includes managing email security controls, phishing simulations, and security awareness programs to strengthen user resilience.

Information System Security Officer

Galapagos Federal Systems | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information System Security Officer, you will support information system security operations, including incident response, security awareness, personnel security, and physical security controls. Working closely with the ISSM and system owners, you will help maintain compliance with security requirements, manage authorization documentation, and assess the security impact of system changes.

Information System Security Officer

General Dynamics Mission Systems | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information System Security Officer, you will support system security design, requirements analysis, security testing, and Assessment and Authorization (A&A) activities to ensure compliance with security requirements. You will apply knowledge of cybersecurity frameworks such as RMF, DIACAP, and STIGs to identify risks, support secure system implementation, develop security documentation, and communicate security impacts and corrective actions to stakeholders.

OT/ICS Cyber Security Consultant

cyforce | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT/ICS Cyber Security Consultant, you will assess the security of industrial control systems, including SCADA environments, PLCs, HMIs, RTUs, and related infrastructure. The role involves conducting OT cybersecurity risk assessments, reviewing industrial network architectures and IT/OT segmentation, analyzing industrial protocols, and evaluating remote access, hardening, firewall configurations, and other security controls.

Product Security Engineer

Boeing | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will define and implement security requirements, architectures, and controls to ensure products meet regulatory, certification, and customer security standards. The role includes conducting threat modeling, risk assessments, security reviews, and vulnerability analyses, while driving remediation efforts throughout the product lifecycle.

Security Engineer

Auger | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will design and implement security controls to protect cloud infrastructure, applications, and data throughout their lifecycle. The role includes conducting threat modeling and risk assessments, responding to security incidents, developing detection and response capabilities, and performing security testing and vulnerability assessments.

Senior DFIR Analyst

Gridware | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior DFIR Analyst, you will lead digital forensics and incident response investigations, supporting clients through the identification, containment, analysis, and remediation of cybersecurity incidents. The role includes collecting and preserving digital evidence, conducting host, network, cloud, and malware investigations, and analyzing logs to determine attack scope and impact.

Senior Software Engineer – Product Engineering (Identity Security)

Abnormal AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Software Engineer – Product Engineering (Identity Security), you will design and build scalable identity security solutions that provide visibility, behavioral analytics, and automated protection for human, service, and AI identities. You will develop and review code, help define technical direction, and partner with customers to gather feedback and refine product capabilities.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

spiderSilk | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will will monitor and analyze threat actor activity across dark web forums, marketplaces, encrypted communication channels, and other underground ecosystems. The role involves collecting and validating intelligence related to data leaks, malware distribution, exploit trading, and initial access sales, while tracking emerging tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).

Threat Response Manager, Global

PwC | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Response Manager, Global, you will lead and support incident response activities, oversee security investigations, and guide the identification and remediation of security incidents. The role serves as an escalation point for junior analysts, providing mentorship and expertise in investigative techniques and incident handling.