Ukraine can now tap EU cyber support during major attacks

Ukraine can now call on emergency cyber support from the European Union during large-scale cybersecurity incidents. The move follows a decision by the Council of the European Union to add the country to the EU Cybersecurity Reserve.

The Reserve operates under ENISA, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity. It supplies incident response services from trusted private-sector providers, and these can be called on to help address significant or large-scale incidents. Ukraine’s inclusion gives its authorities a route to that pool of expertise during qualifying events.

The European Commission described the decision as a reflection of close cooperation with Ukraine and part of a wider effort to help the EU and partner states counter evolving cyber threats through preparedness, rapid response, and shared expertise. The step aligns with the EU’s strategic digital partnership agenda.

Moldova was added to the Reserve in 2024, under the Cyber Solidarity Act.

“By welcoming Ukraine into the EU Cybersecurity Reserve, we strengthen our collective defences and reaffirm the principle of solidarity that lies at the heart of Europe’s digital future. At a time when cyberattacks pose a constant risk, our unity is our greatest asset,” said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.