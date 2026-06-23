GTA 6 early access offers are taking gamers’ crypto

Scam websites are circulating across the internet with a pitch aimed at millions of gamers: a way to play Grand Theft Auto VI before its release. The pages promise early access for a few hundred dollars in cryptocurrency, ask buyers to enter a payment code, and claim the game will then unlock.

These offers deliver nothing. “Any site claiming to sell GTA 6 early access is not authorized by Rockstar Games and should be treated as fraudulent unless Rockstar announces it through official channels. You pay, you get nothing, and because the payment is made in cryptocurrency, there’s usually no way to get your money back,” Stefan Dasic, Senior Malware Research Engineer at Malwarebytes, explained.

Fake GTA 6 VIP early access page (Source: Malwarebytes)

How the scam pages operate

The websites carry a premium and exclusive look. They feature neon Vice City artwork, GTA 6 logos, luxury cars, and AI-generated images. The sales pitch tends to use language such as “VIP Digital Access” or “Exclusive Early Access Preview.” One such site charged $250 and accepted only Bitcoin, USDT, or Ethereum.

The closing step shows the mechanics. After sending cryptocurrency, victims are told to wait for payment confirmation and then enter their transaction ID to unlock the download. The pages include QR codes, payment verification messages, and a large download button. The game itself never appears.

Two factors raise the stakes for victims. Cryptocurrency payments generally cannot be reversed, with no chargeback process and no fraud department to contact. Once the money is sent, it’s gone. There is also no product at any point, since GTA 6 remains available only through Rockstar.

Why the franchise draws scammers

Grand Theft Auto ranks among the most successful gaming franchises ever created. Take-Two Interactive reports that the series has sold more than 465 million copies worldwide, with GTA 5 alone accounting for more than 225 million of those sales.

GTA 5 launched in September 2013, and GTA 6 is scheduled for November 19, 2026, a gap of 13 years between releases. Multiple delays and years of speculation have left millions of fans searching for any news, leak, preview, or chance at early access. Scammers exploit that excitement.

Why people fall for it

Several factors make the scheme effective. Strong desire for the game pushes people toward reasons to believe an offer is real. Early access programs, beta tests, founder’s packs, and deluxe editions exist throughout gaming, so a page selling “VIP access” can sound plausible. Phrases promising exclusivity and quick unlocks encourage fast decisions. Polished artwork and a smooth payment flow lend a sense of legitimacy.

Cryptocurrency payment has grown common among gamers, which makes one of the strongest warning signs feel routine.

How to stay safe

One fact protects buyers from every GTA 6 early-access scam. GTA 6 remains unavailable to buy, download, or play early through unofficial websites. Rockstar is selling pre-orders.

Rockstar has announced that official pre-orders begin on June 25 through digital storefronts and select retailers. Any website offering early access, VIP access, secret downloads, or a playable copy ahead of release lacks authorization.

Gamers can protect themselves by sticking to official pre-orders through authorized retailers and storefronts, treating any gaming offer that requires cryptocurrency with caution, and getting GTA 6 news directly from Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. Claims of exclusive access in ads, social media posts, videos, and comment sections deserve skepticism. A pause before sending money gives time to spot the trick.

What the researcher expects next

The Malwarebytes researcher who tracked the scam pages, expects the volume of GTA 6 fraud to grow. He points to hosting services that leave malicious sites online after abuse reports come in.

“I definitely expect to see a rise in GTA6 related scams. Malicious actors are registering these websites with hosting services that don’t always follow up with abuse reports and don’t remove the malicious content. With all the GTA 6 hype, I am inclined to believe that we will start seeing more and more innovative pages that will try to lure people into getting the game cheaply, maybe some in game items etc. My suggestion for the gamers is to purchase digital services only through authorized sellers, as that’s the safest route,” Dasic told Help Net Security.