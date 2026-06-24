Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 24, 2026

Application Security Leader

DriveNets | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Leader, you will define security requirements, drive secure coding practices, oversee vulnerability management, and integrate security testing and automation into development pipelines. You will establish security governance initiatives, including a Security Champions program, provide meaningful security metrics to leadership, and serve as the primary application security advisor for strategic programs and customer engagements.

Cloud Security Architect

Thales | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will design, implement, and optimize cloud application security solutions, with a focus on improving customer security posture and operational resilience. You will analyze security events, traffic patterns, and threat intelligence to develop effective security policies, provide technical guidance and strategic recommendations, and support customers throughout onboarding, configuration, and ongoing operations.

Cyber Defense Security Architect

Biological Sciences Division at the University of Chicago | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Defense Security Architect, you will lead vulnerability management, incident response, and security operations programs to strengthen organizational security posture. You will oversee patch management, security monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability assessments, audits, and compliance activities, while managing security platforms such as SIEM, EDR, and vulnerability management solutions.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

KeenLogic | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will support enterprise security operations by maintaining and optimizing security controls across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. You will implement security controls aligned with NIST and zero trust principles, support compliance and risk management activities, manage IAM solutions and access controls, monitor and respond to security incidents, and perform vulnerability management, system hardening, and cloud security initiatives.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Carnegie Mellon University | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will advise mission partners and stakeholders on cybersecurity challenges, support security assessment and measurement initiatives, and help improve cybersecurity resilience across diverse environments. You will collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to address complex customer requirements, serve as a trusted advisor to defense and critical infrastructure organizations, and contribute to research and innovation in areas such as cyber operations, AI, continuity planning, and cyber resilience.

Cyber Security Engineer

Bayer | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage and enhance security controls that protect enterprise systems, networks, cloud environments, and data from cyber threats. You will oversee security governance, compliance, configuration baselines, vulnerability and patch management, identity and access controls, and cloud security standards while ensuring alignment with frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, SOX, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

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Director, AI Compliance Governance Lead

Novartis | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director, AI Compliance Governance Lead, you will establish and oversee AI governance, compliance, and Responsible AI frameworks to ensure AI solutions align with regulatory, ethical, and organizational requirements. You will translate evolving regulations into practical policies and controls, lead AI risk assessment and classification processes, and ensure risks related to privacy, security, bias, and regulatory exposure are properly managed.

IT Security Analyst

Priority Dispatch Corporation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Analyst, you will monitor and maintain security technologies, including SIEM, EDR, firewalls, and network security tools, while supporting threat detection, incident response, and security operations. You will investigate security events, perform vulnerability management and risk mitigation activities, support audits and compliance initiatives, and maintain security policies, procedures, and documentation.

Internal Red Team Consultant

Ricoh | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As an Internal Red Team Consultant, you will lead adversary emulation and red team engagements to assess and improve the organization’s security resilience across cloud, on-premises, physical, and social domains. You will simulate advanced threat actors, conduct controlled security testing, and evaluate detection, response, and recovery capabilities while translating technical findings into business risk and remediation recommendations.

Principal Cyber Security Engineer (PKI and Cryptography)

NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) | Belgium | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Engineer (PKI and Cryptography), you will ead the design, implementation, and governance of cryptographic and PKI solutions that support the organization’s security objectives. You will provide technical leadership for complex security initiatives, develop security strategies and solution architectures, and ensure compliance with established standards and risk management requirements.

Security Dev Sec Ops

Amentum | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Dev Sec Ops, you will implement and govern security controls across systems, applications, and operational environments to ensure compliance with information assurance policies, standards, and regulatory requirements. You will assess and manage security risks, support accreditation and compliance activities, conduct security reviews and risk assessments, and provide guidance on secure architectures and control implementation.

Security Engineer

Lambda | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will develop and optimize threat detection capabilities, lead incident investigations, and implement security improvements to protect critical systems, infrastructure, and data. You will remediate vulnerabilities, review architectures and code for security risks, and build automation and security tooling to improve operational efficiency.

Senior Network & Security Engineer

Noventiq Seven Seas Technology | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network & Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and support enterprise network and security solutions, including next-generation firewalls, DLP platforms, data classification frameworks, and hybrid cloud security architectures. You will develop and enforce security policies, perform security assessments and architecture reviews, optimize security controls, and ensure alignment with regulatory and industry standards.

Senior Penetration Tester

Quzara LLC | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will lead and perform advanced penetration testing and security assessments of Microsoft 365, Azure, cloud, network, and application environments. You will identify and validate security weaknesses, simulate real-world attack scenarios, and provide actionable recommendations to reduce risk.

Software Security Architect

NVIDIA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Software Security Architect, you will define and review secure architectures for automotive computing platforms, perform threat modeling and security assessments, and design security controls for complex, mixed-criticality systems. You will establish security policies, access controls, and isolation models across multiple operating environments, while ensuring the integrity and availability of safety-critical software.

Staff Application Security Engineer

Upside | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Staff Application Security Engineer, you will strengthen application security by identifying and remediating vulnerabilities, developing secure coding practices, and implementing security solutions that support engineering teams. You will perform code and dependency security testing, conduct threat modeling and architecture reviews, guide security design decisions, and support penetration testing and vulnerability management efforts