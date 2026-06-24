Google Workspace expands password reset alerts to all admins

Google’s Alert Center, a dashboard in the Google Admin console that displays security and administrative alerts and helps administrators identify, investigate, and respond to issues affecting their organization, is expanding the “Super Admin password reset” alert into the “Admin password reset” alert. The feature is rolling out gradually and will be available to all Google Workspace customers.

“This update provides admins with better visibility and control over the security of their organization’s privileged accounts. Monitoring password changes for all admin roles provide a higher level of oversight to respond more quickly to potential account compromises or unauthorized changes,” Google said.

Expanded visibility for privileged accounts

Previously, this alert was triggered only when a super admin’s password was reset. It now covers password resets for all administrator roles within an organization, providing greater visibility into changes affecting privileged accounts. The alert is limited to 25 events every two hours.

The Alert Details page for an Admin password reset alert provides a summary of the activity, including details about the change and the email address of the affected administrator. It shows when the action occurred and identifies the admin or super admin who performed the reset.

This feature requires no action from administrators and is enabled by default. Any modified recipient lists configured for the existing alert will automatically carry over to the new rule. End users are not affected.