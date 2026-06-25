Forescout brings PQC visibility to IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments

Forescout has announced the launch of its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Readiness and Encryption Hygiene Dashboards. The new dashboards are designed to help organizations identify, prioritize, and manage quantum risk across information technology (IT), operational technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT), and medical devices (IoMT) environments.

As organizations face new pressures from regulators, auditors, and boards to demonstrate PQC awareness and progress, Forescout accelerated its development timeline to deliver operational security capabilities to understand and prioritize where quantum-unsafe encryption creates real exposure.

“Organizations don’t just need new algorithms or upgraded platforms, they need clarity about where quantum-unsafe encryption creates exposure in their environments,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout. “The PQC readiness and encryption hygiene dashboards are designed to deliver that clarity, helping security leaders see, prioritize, and reduce quantum risk now, even as full migration progresses over time.”

Quantum risk is pervasive

New data from Forescout Research – Vedere Labs highlights the urgency of PQC readiness. The report shows that most of the internet remains unprepared for quantum threats, with nearly 90% of SSH servers not yet quantum-safe.

Within enterprise environments, readiness is even more uneven, particularly across cyber-physical systems. While 50% of IT devices support PQC-capable SSH, adoption drops sharply across other environments: only 28% of IoT devices, 16% of OT devices, and 6% of IoMT devices.

These gaps underscore a critical challenge: future migration deadlines are approaching, but the required work starts now. Governments and standards bodies are clear that organizations cannot wait until 2030 to begin. They must first inventory cryptographic usage, assess exposure, and understand where quantum risk is concentrated across their environments today.

Making PQC exposure visible, measurable, and actionable

Forescout’s PQC dashboards address this challenge by delivering continuous visibility into cryptographic usage and real-world risk across complex environments. Capabilities include:

Quantum Encryption Assessment: Unified view of cryptographic posture across IT, OT, and IoT environments including quantum-safe scores, asset coverage, and PQC adoption.

Unified view of cryptographic posture across IT, OT, and IoT environments including quantum-safe scores, asset coverage, and PQC adoption. Assets with Weak Encryption : Maps encryption risk to specific assets, showing their protocol usage and operational importance.

: Maps encryption risk to specific assets, showing their protocol usage and operational importance. Assets with Protocol Risk: Distinguishes immediate hygiene gaps from future PQC risk.

Distinguishes immediate hygiene gaps from future PQC risk. Traffic Encryption Analysis: Identifies concentrations of PQC-unsafe traffic across environments.

Identifies concentrations of PQC-unsafe traffic across environments. PQC Vulnerable Risk Correlation: Connects encryption gaps with active threats and external exposure.

These capabilities transform PQC from a compliance exercise into an operational security discipline, enabling organizations to move from visibility to prioritization to mitigation over time. Rather than stopping at cryptographic discovery or visualization, Forescout helps organizations understand what matters most and where they should take action first.

Risk-driven assurance for quantum security

Unlike tools that list ciphers, protocols, or static discovery findings, Forescout correlates quantum-unsafe encryption with asset criticality, exposure, and environment type, helping organizations identify the devices and communications that matter most. This reflects Forescout’s approach to quantum security: continuous discovery with risk-driven assurance. The dashboards enable security teams to operationalize PQC readiness by:

Prioritizing remediation based on real-world impact, factoring in asset criticality and exposure

Correlating cryptographic posture with environment context, including IT, OT, and cyber-physical systems

Maintaining a continuous, real-time view of quantum readiness across the attack surface

Translating visibility into action and risk reduction through Forescout’s See -> Understand -> Prioritize -> Act model

The dashboards are powered by patented capabilities that detect actual negotiated quantum-unsafe encryption in live network traffic, allowing organizations to understand what is happening on the wire as opposed to relying on inferred configurations, expected settings, or policy assumptions.

“Enterprise security teams are being asked to prove awareness, governance, and progress on post-quantum cryptography well before large-scale migration is feasible,” said Paul Kao, Chief Product Officer at Forescout. “Global guidance from governments and standards bodies consistently points to inventory and PQC exposure assessment as the first required steps. By delivering the PQC Readiness and Encryption Hygiene Dashboards, Forescout gives organizations a practical way to demonstrate exactly that – years before full PQC migration can realistically be completed.”

Aligning security operations with regulatory and industry expectations

Forescout’s launch aligns enterprise security with emerging regulatory and industry expectations, including guidance from the Group of Seven (G7) and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), as well as national migration roadmaps that identify the 2030-2035 period as a critical window for the large-scale adoption of PQC.

By focusing on unmanaged and hard-to-upgrade assets, where risk is most concentrated, Forescout helps organizations address the environments most likely to delay broader quantum readiness.