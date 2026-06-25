Hacker gets 18 months for attack that compromised 60,000 betting accounts

A 21-year-old man known online as “Snoopy” was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a scheme that hacked user accounts on a fantasy sports and betting website and sold access to them, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

Nathan Austad of Farmington, Minnesota, pleaded guilty in December 2025 to one count of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.

According to prosecutors, Austad and his co-conspirators launched a credential stuffing attack against the betting website in November 2022, using usernames and passwords stolen in previous data breaches to gain unauthorized access to user accounts.

The group successfully compromised about 60,000 accounts and, in some cases, added payment methods under their control before withdrawing funds from victims’ accounts. Authorities said the scheme affected roughly 1,600 accounts and resulted in the theft of about $600,000.

The Justice Department did not name the affected betting website. However, the details align with a November 2022 incident disclosed by DraftKings involving the compromise of about 68,000 customer accounts in a credential stuffing attack.

“Access to the victim accounts were also sold on various websites that traffic in stolen accounts, which are frequently referred to as ‘Shops.’ AUSTAD directly controlled and profited from his own shop, which was named after the character Snoopy from the Peanuts comic strip,” the Justice Department said.

Austad’s shop website (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

Prosecutors also cited messages Austad exchanged with co-conspirators in which he discussed the investigation and acknowledged that participants knew they were committing fraud.

Authorities said Austad controlled cryptocurrency accounts that received about $465,000 worth of cryptocurrency, including proceeds from the scheme.

Austad is the third defendant sentenced in the case. Joseph Garrison was sentenced to 18 months in prison in January 2024, followed by Kamerin Stokes, known as “TheMFNPlug,” who received a 30-month sentence in April 2026.