PrivacyHawk Enterprise helps organizations find shadow IT and minimize third-party cyber risk

PrivacyHawk has announced the general availability of PrivacyHawk Enterprise, a solution that identifies and eliminates the shadow IT accounts, abandoned SaaS subscriptions, and forgotten third-party services quietly exposing organizations to breach risk.

Every organization has an invisible attack surface. Shadow AI tools. Free trials nobody cancelled. Third-party services still holding employee data from years ago. Over time, that hidden footprint grows largely undetected, and traditional security tools were never built to find it.

PrivacyHawk Enterprise solves that gap. The service gives security teams full visibility into their employees’ external digital footprint, automates data deletion across thousands of third-party services, and reduces the exposure that existing tools leave behind.

When a third-party breach hits, the consequences extend beyond that organization to every user of that service as well. Less exposed data means a smaller attack surface and lower risk of sensitive company data being exposed from third party breaches.

“Organizations with hundreds or thousands of employees can have millions of third-party shadow IT accounts they didn’t even know existed,” said Aaron Mendes, CEO of PrivacyHawk. “Every one of those is a potential data exposure waiting to happen. We’ve already helped millions of American consumers reduce their digital footprint — now we’re bringing that same automated capability to businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies that need it just as badly.”