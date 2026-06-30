Digi International’s DANI automates network diagnostics and device management

Digi International has announced the launch of DANI, the Digi Artificial Network Intelligence agent, a purpose-built AI network operations agent natively embedded in a networking device management platform, Digi Remote Manager (DRM).

Embedded directly within DRM as a value-added service, DANI enables network operators and managed service providers to monitor and diagnose network issues, identify root causes and surface recommended actions through a single conversational interface.

Unlike third-party AI tools layered onto generic platforms, DANI operates from within the same system that manages the devices themselves. This native integration, built on Model Context Protocol (MCP), gives DANI direct access to real-time device telemetry, cellular signal data, firmware state and configuration history.

No external AI agent can replicate this level of context. The result is faster, more accurate diagnostics with no data movement, no additional credentials and no gap between insight and action.

Platform of innovation

DANI is the next step in a broader platform evolution. Over the past year, Digi has invested in foundational capabilities that make AI-driven network operations possible at scale, including Digi eSIM, which enables flexible, programmable connectivity for distributed device deployments, and Digi Remote Reach, which gives operators secure out-of-band, on-demand access to remote devices for real-time diagnostics and remediation. These capabilities are part of the operational backbone on which DANI’s intelligence runs, turning insights into actions across the full device lifecycle.

Industrial networks are expanding rapidly as organizations connect more devices across distributed environments, raising expectations for uptime and performance. According to ABB’s Value of Reliability report, two-thirds of industrial companies experience unplanned downtime at least once a month, at a cost of $125,000 per hour. Despite this pressure, IT and OT teams remain constrained, forcing operators into time-consuming, reactive workflows that rely on alerts, manual log analysis and fragmented data across systems.

DANI addresses this challenge by embedding AI-driven intelligence directly at the point of action. Operators can ask DANI questions in natural language and receive clear, actionable guidance without switching tools or interpreting raw data, enabling a shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive, AI-assisted network operations.

“AI is reshaping how critical infrastructure is managed, and the next phase of networking will be defined by systems that can interpret, decide and even act in real time, if given explicit permissions. DANI represents a foundational shift for industry. By embedding AI directly into the operational fabric of our cloud platforms, we are moving beyond visibility in a major step toward true network autonomy, giving operators the context, scale, and real-time insight needed to transform how networks are managed. This truly reduces the cost and complexity to deploy, manage and support new networks,” said Tony Puopolo, President, Digi Managed Solutions.

DANI is designed specifically for the Digi ecosystem, with deep understanding of device telemetry, network behavior and operational workflows. It operates directly within the platforms customers already use to manage their device fleets, embedding AI-driven intelligence at the point of action to streamline operations and accelerate decision-making. For example, an operator managing a fleet of 500 devices could reduce their diagnostic time from hours to minutes.

DANI delivers a set of capabilities designed for real-world network operations:

Conversational diagnostics and guidance that allow operators to ask questions in plain language and receive clear, actionable answers without manual log analysis

Continuous device health monitoring that identifies anomalies early and surfaces potential issues before they impact operations

Intelligent recommendations for firmware updates, configuration fixes and performance optimization based on real-time network data

Automated execution of routine management tasks to reduce manual workload and improve consistency across device fleets

Multi-tenant support for managed service providers managing large-scale deployments across multiple customers

Native integration within Digi Remote Manager, with no additional infrastructure, separate login or data movement required

For Digi International, DANI represents the intelligent layer on top of a platform purpose-built for modern network operations. Customers benefit from faster mean time to resolution, reduced operational workload and the ability to scale device management without adding headcount, all within the platforms and connectivity infrastructure they already rely on.