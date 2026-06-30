OpenClaw for iOS: The viral open-source AI agent comes to iPhone and iPad

OpenClaw, a self-hosted personal AI assistant that connects to existing chat apps, is now available on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. The release brings chat, real-time voice conversations, approvals, device capabilities, and private automations to iOS.

Connecting OpenClaw to iPhone

The app pairs with an OpenClaw Gateway, enabling users to communicate with their AI assistant through text or voice, approve requested actions, and securely access iPhone features.

Running on the user’s own devices, OpenClaw supports content sharing and automations that can use iPhone capabilities with the user’s permission. A private Gateway can be paired using either a QR code or a setup code.

Once connected, users can continue conversations from their iPhone, including real-time voice sessions while the app runs in the background. Text, links, photos, and other content can be shared directly from iOS.

Permission requests are handled in the app, giving users control over access to the camera, screen, location, photos, contacts, calendar, reminders, and other supported features. Notifications and status updates are available for connected automations.

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