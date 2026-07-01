Dawnguard launches platform to automate secure cloud architecture

Dawnguard announced the public launch of its security architecture automation platform, making it available to organizations looking to design, build, and operate secure cloud-native systems from day zero through production.

The launch marks the company’s move from enterprise design partnerships into general availability, following a year of platform development and customer validation.

Alongside the product launch, Dawnguard announced the opening of its New York City office and an additional $3.3 million in pre-seed funding from existing investor BNVT Capital in the UK, with new participation from Curiosity VC in the Netherlands and eCAPITAL in Germany. The new capital brings Dawnguard’s total funding to more than $6.3 million.

Why this matters now

Cybersecurity has spent decades getting better at detecting, alerting, and responding to threats after systems are already built. That model is under increasing pressure. As software development speeds up, security teams are asked to protect systems that are more complex, more dynamic, and increasingly shaped by AI-generated code and autonomous engineering workflows.

Despite record spending on cybersecurity tools, breaches continue to originate from architectural weaknesses, insecure configurations, and design decisions that cannot simply be patched away. Dawnguard was founded on a simple belief: cybersecurity cannot continue to operate as a reactive industry. True cyber resilience begins at the drawing board, where systems are designed, validated, and deployed securely from the start.

“Cybersecurity has become trapped in an endless cycle of detection, response, and patching,” said Mahdi Abdulrazak, CEO and Co-Founder of Dawnguard. “For twenty years, security was something you added later. That model was already fragile. Today, against an attacker running at machine speed, it becomes increasingly indefensible. When probing is continuous and cheap, the only thing that holds is what was designed correctly from the start.”

A new category for the Mythos era

The rise of AI, autonomous systems, and increasingly complex digital infrastructure has created what Dawnguard calls the Mythos Era: an environment where software evolves and is exploited faster than traditional security processes can keep pace. Security teams are overwhelmed by thousands of alerts, fragmented tooling, and endless patch cycles, while attackers increasingly exploit weaknesses embedded in architecture itself.

Dawnguard was built for this shift. Its platform turns secure architecture into deployable infrastructure, enabling organizations to:

Design secure and compliant cloud architectures before deployment

Automatically generate production-ready Infrastructure as Code

Continuously validate that deployed environments remain aligned with approved designs

Eliminate security drift between architectural intent and operational reality

Enable engineering and security teams to collaborate within a shared architecture workspace

The platform is designed to eliminate the gap between security intent and operational reality. Engineering and security teams work in a shared architecture workspace where designs can be validated, translated into enforceable infrastructure, and checked continuously as systems evolve.

Unlike security products that focus on detecting problems after systems are built, Dawnguard helps organizations prevent insecure patterns from being introduced in the first place. The result is a security model that starts at the drawing board and follows the system into production.

“Every engineering team understands the gap between what was designed and what ultimately gets deployed,” said Kim van Lavieren, CTO of Dawnguard. “That gap is where risk lives. Dawnguard closes the distance between intent and reality by turning architecture into enforceable code, continuously validating that systems remain aligned with their original security design. Security should not exist in documents, spreadsheets, or diagrams. It should exist in the systems themselves.”