Netzilo adds runtime governance for AI agents across major platforms

Netzilo has announced expanded AI agent governance and runtime enforcement capabilities for Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and other major AI agent harnesses.

As enterprises move AI agents from experimentation into production, agents are becoming a new enterprise edge. They operate across cloud platforms, agent runtimes, orchestration frameworks, developer environments, user devices, mobile phones, and on-premises systems.

This expansion creates a new governance challenge: security teams need one consistent way to observe, detect, correlate, and respond to agent behavior, regardless of where the agent runs.

Netzilo addresses this challenge with Bring Your Own Governance for AI agents.

Rather than relying only on the native capabilities exposed by each agent platform, the platform brings the full Netzilo behavior graph and enforcement layer to the AI agent itself, enabling consistent Observe → Detect → Respond capabilities across different harnesses and execution environments.

“AI agent governance cannot depend on which platform exposes which integration point,” said Egemen Tas, CEO of Netzilo. “Enterprises need governance that follows the agent wherever it runs. With Netzilo AIDR, organizations can bring their own governance to Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and the broader agent ecosystem without accepting fragmented visibility, degraded enforcement, or platform-specific blind spots.”

Netzilo now extends governance across major AI agent harnesses, including Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Microsoft Foundry, Microsoft Copilot Studio, CrewAI, LangGraph, Google Vertex AI, agents running directly on user devices and mobile phones, and available on-premises harnesses.

Iintegrations often limit governance to the telemetry, policy hooks, or controls exposed by each individual platform. This creates inconsistent visibility and enforcement as enterprises adopt new frameworks or move agents across environments. Netzilo eliminates this dependency by making governance portable. Every agent receives the same level of behavioral visibility, detection, correlation, and response, regardless of the harness where it runs.

Netzilo AIDR builds a runtime graph of agent behavior, including tool calls, file reads, network requests, skill acquisitions, and multi-stage action sequences. The platform correlates behaviors that may appear harmless in isolation but indicate risk when viewed together, helping security teams detect threats such as prompt injection, indirect prompt injection, tool poisoning, capability hijacking, privilege escalation, and multi-stage data exfiltration.

The platform also enforces deterministic Governance-as-Code controls and can isolate or terminate a compromised agent in real time. This gives organizations a runtime control plane for the agentic workforce, extending beyond prompt-level supervision or static access control.

For organizations adopting Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and other agent platforms, this creates a consistent governance model that keeps data, policy, and enforcement under the organization’s control. Enterprises can preserve privacy, data sovereignty, and operational control while extending Zero Trust principles to autonomous AI agents.