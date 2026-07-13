Claude Code users keep 50% higher limits until July 19

Anthropic has extended a limited-time promotion that increases weekly usage limits in Claude Code by 50% through July 19, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT. When the promotion ends, weekly usage limits will return to their standard levels without any changes to users’ plans or billing.

The promotion is available to Pro, Max, and Team plans, as well as legacy seat-based users on Enterprise plans. Free plans and consumption-based Enterprise seats are not eligible.

What’s included

“No action is required to participate. If you’re on an eligible plan, the increased weekly limit is automatically applied to your account,” Anthropic said.

The 50% increase applies only to Claude Code across all supported environments, including the CLI, IDE extensions, desktop app, and web.

Usage limits for other Claude products, including Claude (web, desktop, and mobile) and Claude Cowork, remain unchanged.

The promotion does not affect 5-hour usage limits.

The offer is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other offer.