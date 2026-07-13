Ransomware negotiator who betrayed clients sentenced to 70 months in prison

A former ransomware negotiator at incident response firm DigitalMint has been sentenced to 70 months in prison after admitting he shared confidential client information with the BlackCat ransomware group and later helped carry out ransomware attacks.

Prosecutors say Angelo Martino, 41, abused his role at DigitalMint beginning in April 2023 by providing BlackCat operators with sensitive information gathered during ransomware negotiations. The information included victims’ negotiating positions, insurance policy limits, and internal assessments, helping the group maximize ransom demands against five organizations.

“He was hired to help victims in a moment of crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “Instead, Martino betrayed them, fed their confidential negotiating positions to ransomware criminals, and helped squeeze them for more money.”

Alongside Martino, Ryan Goldberg of Georgia and Kevin Martin of Texas were also involved in the scheme. All three worked in the cybersecurity industry and used their positions and expertise to support the criminal activity.

Martino and Martin worked as ransomware negotiators at DigitalMint, while Goldberg was an incident response manager at Sygnia Cybersecurity Services.

In one case, the conspirators received about $1.2 million in Bitcoin after a victim paid a ransom. The Justice Department said the money was divided among the participants and later laundered through cryptocurrency transactions designed to hide its origin.

Federal investigators also seized more than $10 million in cryptocurrency and other assets linked to Martino. The forfeited property included luxury vehicles, a fishing boat, and a food truck. A restitution hearing will determine how much he must repay victims.

Martino pleaded guilty on April 14 to a one-count information charging him with conspiring to interfere with interstate commerce through extortion.

On May 1, his co-conspirators, Kevin Martin and Ryan Goldberg, were each sentenced to 48 months in prison for their roles in the conspiracy.

In late 2023, law enforcement disrupted the BlackCat/ALPHV ransomware group by seizing control of its data leak site.