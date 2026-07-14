Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 14, 2026

Cyber Network Engineer

Fiserv | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Network Engineer, you will lead the design, governance, and security review of enterprise network architectures across on-premises and cloud environments. You will provide expertise in network security technologies, assess security risks, define security standards, and collaborate with engineering and DevOps teams to integrate security into infrastructure and automation. You will also evaluate security telemetry and threat intelligence to improve network visibility, detection, and overall security posture.

Cyber Security Engineer II

Integris Group | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer II, you will configure, maintain, and troubleshoot enterprise cybersecurity platforms and security controls. You will monitor platform health, resolve technical issues, support integrations and upgrades, and collaborate with IT teams to strengthen the organization’s security posture.

Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence

American Express | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence, you will integrate threat intelligence into security architecture, detection engineering, threat hunting, incident response, and vulnerability management, while leading AI-enabled intelligence automation, establishing quality standards, overseeing intelligence operations, and managing a distributed CTI team and external intelligence partnerships.

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Head of Research

Orca Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Research, you will lead the organization’s threat research, security innovation, and vulnerability discovery programs. You will define research strategy, manage and mentor a multidisciplinary team, drive the discovery of emerging threats and attack techniques, collaborate with product and engineering teams to translate research into security capabilities, oversee vulnerability disclosure and external research publications, and build partnerships that advance cybersecurity research and product innovation.

Information Security Engineer

Jefferson County, Colorado | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will protect the organization’s data, systems, and networks by designing, implementing, and maintaining cybersecurity controls. You will monitor security alerts, investigate threats, conduct vulnerability assessments, support incident response, and manage security tools to strengthen the organization’s security posture.

Lead AI Security Specialist

Ofsted | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Lead AI Security Specialist, you will provide expert security guidance to ensure AI systems and digital services are secure, resilient, and compliant with government policies and industry standards. You will identify and assess cybersecurity risks, design and implement security controls, support governance and assurance activities, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and help drive the secure adoption of emerging technologies across the organization.

Network & Systems Security Architect

Armstrong Fluid Technology | Canada | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Network & Systems Security Architect, you will design, implement, and maintain secure global network and infrastructure solutions across on-premises and cloud environments. You will lead network architecture and cybersecurity initiatives, manage LAN, SD-WAN, SAN, and cloud infrastructure, improve network performance and security, support incident response and root cause analysis, develop technical standards and documentation, mentor team members, and ensure business continuity and disaster recovery for critical systems.

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Principal AI Security Expert

UNEY | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Principal AI Security Expert, you will design and implement security architectures for AI systems, lead AI security assessments and red team exercises, and develop defenses against adversarial attacks and emerging AI threats. You will collaborate with engineering and data science teams to integrate security throughout the AI development lifecycle, improve model robustness, implement AI guardrails and monitoring, and strengthen protections against prompt injection, model extraction, data poisoning, and other attacks.

Security Engineer

Red Alpha Cybersecurity | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will design, implement, integrate, and automate security systems to strengthen detection and response across on-premises, cloud, and network environments. You will build telemetry pipelines, support security monitoring, manage vulnerability scanning and remediation, collaborate with SOC teams to improve security operations, and support incident response and post-incident remediation.

Security Operations Engineer

Astranis Space Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Engineer, you will investigate and respond to complex security incidents, lead incident response efforts, and optimize security monitoring and detection capabilities. You will manage SIEM and SOAR platforms, perform malware and threat analysis, develop detection rules and automation, strengthen defenses against advanced threats, and maintain security documentation, procedures, and operational playbooks.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

lululemon | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will lead the design, implementation, and operation of enterprise security controls, platforms, and automation that protect critical systems at scale. You will drive threat modeling, security assessments, incident response, and secure software development, while building security tools and improving detection, prevention, and monitoring capabilities.

Senior Engineer – Network Security

Wipro | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Engineer – Network Security, you will manage and maintain secure network access solutions in a 24×7 environment, supporting incident response, change management, and troubleshooting. You will administer Zscaler and Palo Alto security platforms, monitor and resolve network security issues, implement security policies, collaborate with internal teams and vendors, and ensure the reliability and security of enterprise network infrastructure.

Senior Enterprise Security Engineer

Abridge | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Enterprise Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and operate enterprise security solutions across identity and access management, endpoint security, SaaS applications, corporate networks, and zero trust environments. You will automate security operations and access workflows, strengthen endpoint and network protections, support AI security initiatives, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement scalable security controls that meet business and compliance requirements.

Senior Red Team Operator

Sun Life | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Red Team Operator, you will plan and execute red team engagements, adversary emulation, and penetration testing to identify security weaknesses across networks, applications, and systems. You will develop offensive tools and infrastructure, improve detection evasion techniques, support purple team exercises, research emerging threats and attack techniques, and provide actionable reporting to strengthen the organization’s security posture.

Senior Solution Architect Cybersecurity

NTT DATA | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Solution Architect Cybersecurity, you will lead cybersecurity presales engagements by designing managed security solutions that align with customer business, risk, and compliance requirements. You will develop scalable service architectures, advise enterprise customers on security strategy, collaborate with delivery teams and technology partners, and help evolve the organization’s managed security services portfolio.

Threat Intelligence Engineer

Anthropic | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Engineer, you will build and maintain automated threat detection systems, develop YARA rule infrastructure, integrate external threat intelligence platforms, and create data pipelines to collect and enrich threat intelligence. You will also develop behavioral analytics, improve detection accuracy through investigator feedback, and automate threat hunting and analysis workflows.