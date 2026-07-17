Ransomware attack halts Coca-Cola’s Fairlife US milk production

A ransomware attack has stopped milk production at Fairlife, the Coca-Cola dairy brand known for its high-protein milk, protein shakes, and nutrition drinks.

Coca-Cola disclosed the incident on July 16, 2026, in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Product quality and safety have not been impacted. However, as a result of the incident, production operations at fairlife in the United States are temporarily suspended. fairlife’s Canada production operations are not currently impacted,” the company said.

Coca-Cola said it activated its incident response and business continuity plans right away, brought in outside advisors and cybersecurity experts, and notified law enforcement.

“The full scope, nature and impacts of the incident are not yet known,” the company added. “Accordingly, the Company has not yet determined whether the incident is reasonably likely to materially affect the Company.”

No ransomware group had claimed responsibility at the time of this writing, and Coca-Cola has not disclosed whether attackers stole data or made an extortion demand.