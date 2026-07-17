The five step plan that cuts security budget waste

In this Help Net Security video, Viktor Bulanek, CTO of Penetrify, explains where security budget waste comes from.

Budgets get built around vendor categories, compliance checkboxes, and last year’s headlines. Attackers work along attack paths, and that mismatch is where the money goes. He walks through the two big leaks, overlapping tools that flag the same issue three times, and shelfware that covers a third of the estate at 100% of the invoice.

The license fee is the small part. The hidden costs are triage hours, alert fatigue, and false confidence. Viktor gives a five step plan any team can run in a quarter: map tool overlap, measure how many findings were ever proven exploitable, cut or consolidate, move the savings toward continuous validation of real attack paths, and track one metric, cost per validated exploitable finding fixed before production.

Most teams don’t need more money. They need to move the money they have.

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