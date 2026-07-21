Druva brings backup, recovery and governance to AI workloads

Druva has announced Druva AI Resilience, a new approach that helps organizations recover, govern, and defend the systems, activity, and context behind AI-powered work.

The launch introduces new and expanded capabilities for Microsoft Copilot, Claude Code, Druva Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Dru SRE Agent for agentic service reliability with expanded Dru MetaGraph functionality. These innovations bring enterprise-grade resilience to AI-powered work and the backup environments organizations rely on to recover.

Businesses have spent decades building recovery programs around email, documents, databases, and applications. AI is expanding what organizations must protect and what can threaten recovery. Prompts, response histories, workflow configurations, and agent context are becoming business-critical information, while AI-driven actions and attacks can alter systems, compromise backup environments, and disrupt the path to trusted recovery.

“Every enterprise is racing to put AI to work, but few can answer two simple questions: when AI changes something, breaks something, or loses critical context, can you reverse it? And when AI risk moves at machine speed, are your backups still safe?” said Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva. “AI Resilience has to protect both the work AI creates and the recovery systems businesses rely on. Anything less leaves organizations betting the business on AI they can’t fully recover or trust.”

What organizations need to solve for in the AI era

Organizations need a new resilience model to recover trusted operations, govern AI-created work, defend backup environments, and accelerate AI adoption with confidence.

Recover trusted operations from AI-driven change across systems

AI-assisted work can be difficult to unwind, especially when over-permissioned agents can subtly rewrite code, alter configurations, update dependencies, or change project state across dozens of files and applications. By the time teams notice the issue, it can take days of manual reconstruction to understand what changed and what was affected. With Dru MetaGraph, Druva turns scattered signals into connected intelligence across data, identities and AI activity, so organizations can confidently recover to a trusted state across multiple applications.

Govern AI-created work before it becomes a liability

AI systems can create, summarize, replicate, and move business content across AI systems and third-party tools. Business records, sensitive analysis, and institutional knowledge now sit outside retention, discovery, audit, and legal hold. Druva backs up and governs the data created in AI tools like Microsoft Copilot and Claude Code, including prompts, responses, generated files, cited sources, project context, and code artifacts. This gives organizations a protected record of AI work that can be retained, searched, investigated, and recovered.

Defend backup environments against adversarial AI risk

AI gives attackers machine-speed capabilities to manipulate the systems businesses rely on. If backups are compromised, organizations lose the recovery path they need to restore operations safely. Druva is built to neutralize the speed and sophistication of AI-driven attacks targeting backups. Its fully managed, self-defending platform is designed to autonomously detect and instantly lock down environments at the earliest signal of AI-driven exploits, keeping backup data and recovery operations out of reach.

Accelerate AI adoption as work moves into AI workspaces

AI workspaces are becoming stores of institutional knowledge where teams build strategy, code, workflows, and operational context. Yet, the resilience intelligence needed to protect and act on that work often remains trapped outside the AI tools teams use. Druva MCP brings trusted resilience intelligence directly into MCP-enabled AI tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Cursor, with enterprise authentication, role-based access, and governance controls built in.

New AI Resilience capabilities

Delivered through The Resilience Cloud and powered by Dru MetaGraph, Druva AI Resilience gives organizations one fully managed, cloud-native foundation for AI-era resilience.

Druva is introducing and expanding capabilities designed for the next era of enterprise resilience:

Microsoft Copilot Protection & Governance: First-to-market backup for Microsoft Copilot. Captures prompts, responses, conversations, generated files, cited sources, and metadata as an independent, recoverable record, with legal hold, compliance, eDiscovery, and governance controls built in.

First-to-market backup for Microsoft Copilot. Captures prompts, responses, conversations, generated files, cited sources, and metadata as an independent, recoverable record, with legal hold, compliance, eDiscovery, and governance controls built in. Claude Code Protection & Governance: Preserves project state, conversation history, code artifacts, and workflow context. Provides instant recovery and granular rollback when AI-assisted changes create risk or critical context is lost.

Preserves project state, conversation history, code artifacts, and workflow context. Provides instant recovery and granular rollback when AI-assisted changes create risk or critical context is lost. Druva MCP: Bring resilience intelligence into MCP-compatible assistants, copilots, and agents, such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Cursor. Customers can natively access Druva insights and workflows while maintaining enterprise authentication, role-based access controls, and governance policies.

Bring resilience intelligence into MCP-compatible assistants, copilots, and agents, such as Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and Cursor. Customers can natively access Druva insights and workflows while maintaining enterprise authentication, role-based access controls, and governance policies. Dru SRE Agent: New DruAI agent that transforms backup monitoring into continuous backup reliability by identifying issues, explaining root causes, prioritizing recommendations, and guiding resolution so teams can improve recovery readiness with less manual effort.

“As a company pushing the envelope for safe AI innovation in our industry, tools like Claude Code are helping our engineering teams move faster, but we also knew this multi-model approach introduced a new recovery and compliance challenge,” said John Cassidy, Sr. Director of IT at Parabilis Medicines.

“Our developers and scientists are constantly generating proprietary prompts, project contexts, custom workflows, and rapid code changes that traditional backup processes just weren’t built to handle. With Druva, we have peace of mind knowing we have the specialized ability to protect and recover these critical AI artifacts if something goes wrong.”