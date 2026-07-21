Estée Lauder discloses data breach tied to Oracle EBS vulnerability

Cosmetics company Estée Lauder disclosed a data breach tied to a vulnerability in Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) used for the company’s human resources operations.

Estée Lauder is one of the largest beauty companies in the world, known for its prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare brands.

“We became aware of a cybersecurity issue involving a vulnerability in the Oracle E-Business Suite system which is used by the Estee Lauder Companies for HR management purposes,” the company said in the notice.

“On June 19, 2026, we determined through our investigation that, on or around August 9, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to the Oracle E-Business Suite system and obtained personal information of certain individuals.”

The data taken varied from person to person. According to the notification, it included names, postal and email addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, bank account numbers, health information, and employment records such as performance evaluations and payroll history.

Following the discovery, Estée Lauder said it brought in outside cybersecurity experts, notified law enforcement, and added safeguards to the system. The company is also offering 24 months of free identity monitoring through Kroll, with a deadline of October 31, 2026.

“Please remain vigilant in protecting against identity theft and fraud, including monitoring your accounts, account statements, and credit reports for signs of suspicious activity,” the company added.

Although the notification does not identify the threat actor responsible, the date of the breach aligns with the start of the mass-exploitation campaign targeting Oracle E-Business Suite via CVE-2025-61882.

In October 2025, Google and Mandiant researchers confirmed that the Cl0p extortion gang had exploited multiple Oracle E-Business Suite vulnerabilities, including the CVE-2025-61882 zero-day, to steal large amounts of data from several victims in August 2025.

The flaw allowed unauthenticated attackers with network access to remotely execute code over HTTP, affecting Oracle E-Business Suite versions 12.2.3 through 12.2.14.

Oracle released fixes for CVE-2025-61882 on October 4, 2025.