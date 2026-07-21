Shufti simplifies cross-border compliance with the Glocal Platform

Shufti has launched the Shufti Glocal Platform, a compliance lifecycle management solution designed to help organizations manage identity verification, fraud prevention, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance through a single platform across every industry, every region, and every use case.

For decades, global expansion has come with an unwritten rule: every new market needs a new compliance provider. A solution built for one region may not fully support the regulations, document ecosystems, verification methods, or risk expectations of another region. So as businesses cross borders, they begin stitching together separate vendors, platforms, and workflows to meet local requirements.

Over time, what starts as a practical approach can become a costly and complex infrastructure challenge that slows expansion and creates inconsistent customer experiences.

The challenge is that tools may cover a specific market, but they seldom carry the local nuance and customization a business needs everywhere it operates. Teams end up managing separate APIs, multiple contracts, different infrastructure, and costly billing across a patchwork of disconnected systems. Every vendor added brings its own technology, support, and processes, and adds cost with every market entered.

What businesses need is the opposite: global scale paired with local intelligence to meet the demands of each market on its own terms.

One platform, global reach, and local precision

The Glocal Platform adapts to an organization’s compliance strategy, customer journey, and operational needs through one shared global infrastructure. Instead of forcing businesses into a fixed model, it adapts to each market, supports data sovereignty, and helps organizations align identity data handling with local regulatory and governance expectations.

It covers the customer lifecycle in a single flow, from sign-up and KYC through authentication, AML screening, ongoing monitoring, and remediation.

That reach is built on real local depth. Jurisdiction-specific regulations, document requirements, verification methods, and industry use cases are supported as core capabilities.

So a business can meet local regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, from Japan to Gibraltar and from Australia to Argentina, all while running a single global compliance operation.

“After working with 2,000+ organizations worldwide, we saw the same challenge: businesses needed compliance technology that could adapt as they grew,” said Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti.

“We built the Shufti Glocal Platform to end that trade-off. Whether a company is expanding into a new jurisdiction or launching a whole new line of business, it should not need anyone else. Shufti is with you from the first sign-up to the last, in every market you enter. Global reach and local precision, one platform for your entire compliance lifecycle.”

Built through a decade of global compliance experience

Shufti supports identity verification across 240+ countries and territories, actively processing 10,000+ document types across 150+ languages, with 99.7% OCR accuracy across complex multilingual documents and non-Latin scripts, including Arabic, Devanagari, Chinese, and Japanese, enabling reliable data extraction from diverse identity documents worldwide.

Working with organizations across industries and regions has shown Shufti that compliance cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Every business operates with its own customers, markets, risk profiles, regulatory obligations, and operational needs.

Shufti’s in-house technology enables the Glocal Platform to continuously evolve alongside these realities. This allows businesses to align compliance operations with their business models, customer journeys, and regulatory requirements while maintaining the consistency of a global platform.