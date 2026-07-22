Arista adds AI-driven zero trust to VeloCloud SD-WAN

Arista Networks has announced the launch of its new AI-driven Edge Threat Management (ETM) for VeloCloud SD-WAN, delivering integrated zero trust security for enterprise branch offices. Customers can leverage this integration to simplify the branch, collapsing multiple disparate boxes into a single unified secure SD-WAN edge platform.

Integrated ETM provides perimeter protection at the WAN edge as an ideal software upgrade option to VeloCloud SD-WAN, enabling customers to unify zero trust branch office security with SD-WAN connectivity in a single platform. This platform helps simplify the branch with a common operating system, a uniform enforcement engine, and common end-to-end security policies, all with cognitive management via a single pane of glass in the VeloCloud Orchestrator.

Key features include advanced firewalling and threat prevention capabilities, zone-based segmentation, Geo-IP filtering, DNS filtering, and AI-powered policy insights, all delivered locally at the branch WAN edge. This unified approach provides fine-grained policy control and strengthens the security posture for branch networks.

“The new ETM functionality allows us to offer requested security services on top of the existing SD-WAN infrastructure managed within the same GUI. This eliminates the need to deploy a separate firewall box managed from a separate GUI, especially for small branches,” said Till Bockenheimer from T&A SYSTEME.

“The network edge must evolve to be smarter and more autonomous as our clients expand their AI-driven operations from reactive troubleshooting to predictive management,” states Edward Fox III, Chief Technology Officer at MetTel.

The new Edge Threat Management solution leverages Arista AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist) for AI-driven policy intelligence. Features like ‘Policy Explainer’ and ‘Traffic Simulation’ use Ask AVA to translate complex security policies into simple language. This helps security administrators reduce errors and understand the impact and outcomes of security policies, especially in scenarios where policies may be contributed by multiple administrators.

“The new zero trust integrated security with ETM, developed organically by Arista, showcases the power of the combined Arista and VeloCloud teams on the anniversary of the VeloCloud acquisition. Customers can now simplify and unify the branch, extending enterprise-grade zero trust security to the branch office WAN edge,” said John McCool, Senior Vice President at Arista Networks.