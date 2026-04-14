Zero trust at year two: What nobody planned for

In this Help Net Security video, Jim Alkove, CEO of Oleria, walks through where zero trust programs typically stand one to two years in. Most organizations have made gains in endpoint security and network segmentation, but identity remains the stubborn problem. Identity sprawl, legacy system exceptions, and workforce friction each contribute to stalls that few programs anticipated.

Alkove then turns to a challenge most teams are not prepared for: AI agents operating at scale. A single workflow can now spawn thousands of ephemeral agents, each needing verified identity and enforced authorization. The audit requirements alone are a categorically different problem than zero trust was built to handle.

He closes with four actions security leaders can take now, covering identity visibility, AI agent governance, and behavioral analysis, and explains why AI is also the infrastructure that finally makes comprehensive zero trust coverage achievable.

Secure by Design: Building security in at the beginning