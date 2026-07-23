Axonius expands Asset Cloud with Cyber Assets and Exposures enhancements

Axonius has announced new capabilities across the Axonius Asset Cloud to better address asset intelligence and exposure management use cases. The enhancements make it easier than ever to address CMDB visibility gaps and respond to vulnerabilities, while extending asset intelligence capabilities to IoT and OT devices.

“Every security and IT leader we speak to has the same story about their asset data: a tool says one thing and reality says another,” said Moshe Ben Simon, CPO at Axonius. “Our latest enhancements to the Axonius Asset Cloud are built to close that gap. We want to give security and IT teams the asset and exposure data they need to act with confidence in real time.”

Axonius Cyber Assets: Reconciling inventory to enhance security

Axonius Cyber Assets reconciles device and infrastructure data into a single, unified inventory. It’s the essential backbone for revealing what exists, how it’s configured, and where it drifts from the expected state.

Updates for Axonius Cyber Assets include:

CMDB reconciliation workspace: The workspace surfaces the specific mismatches between what Axonius knows and what the CMDB records, and gives practitioners a direct path to resolve them instead of cross-referencing by hand.

The workspace surfaces the specific mismatches between what Axonius knows and what the CMDB records, and gives practitioners a direct path to resolve them instead of cross-referencing by hand. Business context: Announced in April and now generally available, this capability adds an organizational layer that’s typically missing from asset data: ownership, lifecycle stage, and management posture. That context turns a raw asset record into something that can be acted on with confidence.

Announced in April and now generally available, this capability adds an organizational layer that’s typically missing from asset data: ownership, lifecycle stage, and management posture. That context turns a raw asset record into something that can be acted on with confidence. Verified assets: Announced in April in preview and now available in early access, updates to this feature increase precision to provide an accurate count of cyber assets (with each one marked verified or unverified).

Axonius Exposures: Prioritizing threats that matter the most

Axonius Exposures enables organizations to operationalize a continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program. Axonius Exposures consolidates vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, policy violations, and posture gaps from all of your security tools into one contextual view tied to the assets they impact.

Updates for Axonius Exposures include:

Asset aware threat intelligence feed: A single go-to view of the threats that matter. From newly-weaponized CVEs to KEV additions and threats targeting a region or industry, every item is checked against your environment so you instantly see whether you’re affected, where, and how to act.

A single go-to view of the threats that matter. From newly-weaponized CVEs to KEV additions and threats targeting a region or industry, every item is checked against your environment so you instantly see whether you’re affected, where, and how to act. Asset criticality management: Announced in April as generally available, this feature has been further enhanced. Asset Criticality Management enables organizations to define how critical each asset is to the business. Exposures on systems holding sensitive data or running revenue-critical workloads are automatically prioritized above equivalent findings on low-criticality assets.

Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets: Enhancing asset intelligence for IoT/OT devices

When Axonius acquired Cynerio in July 2025, the acquisition brought IoT and OT device discovery and protection to the Axonius Asset Cloud. In April, Cynerio evolved into Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets.

Announced in April in early access, Axonius Cyber-Physical Assets continues to be refined in collaboration with several Fortune 500 customers across multiple industries.

Axonius Software Assets: Turning version drift into an enforceable policy

Axonius Software Assets bring every installed application into one correlated view and mapped to devices and exposures. This enables security and IT teams to maintain software hygiene, control tool sprawl, and understand software risk and cost across the environment.

Announced in April, Software Version Rank is now generally available to customers. It turns inconsistent software inventories into enforceable standards. By ranking application versions from newest to oldest, the feature allows security and IT teams to automatically flag any system running more than ‘N’ versions behind the latest release.