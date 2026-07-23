Building a defense in depth strategy for sensitive data

In this Help Net Security video, Venkata Pavan Kumar Gummadi, Professional Software Engineer at Broadridge, explains how to build a defense in depth strategy for protecting sensitive data.

He argues that a single control, like encrypting a disk or turning on DLP, leaves gaps that attackers exploit by finding the seams between layers. Venkata walks through four layers that work together across the data life cycle.

Classification labels fields such as Social Security numbers and account numbers by sensitivity. Tokenization swaps high-value data for tokens before systems store it. DLP policy tuning watches the paths data takes, including email, file attachments, and exports. Access controls tie identity to short-lived tokens, certificates, and MFA.

A case study shows each layer catching what the one before it missed, ending with recovery from a ransomware attack. The lesson is plain. One control never wins, so build depth on purpose and keep recovery independent.

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