Booz Allen expands Vellox Suite with AI-driven threat detection platform

Booz Allen Hamilton has announced an expansion of its powerful suite of AI-powered cyber defense products. Now generally available, Vellox Ranger provides automated, environment-specific threat detections, developed on Booz Allen’s proprietary agentic AI framework, that identify exploitable paths and vulnerabilities based on the actual state of an enterprise’s infrastructure.

This automation helps protect the systems that matter most and reduces the risk of operational disruption, limits how long attackers can remain undetected in an environment and increases cost savings by minimizing false alarms. The outcome: organizations are empowered to speed, scale, and strengthen threat detection at machine speed.

As highlighted in Booz Allen’s latest cyber threat report, “When Cyberattacks Happen at AI Speed,” security teams are falling behind as attack surfaces expand, tools remain fragmented, and threats evolve at AI speed. Detection engineering built on generic rules, manual tuning, and scarce expert time cannot keep up with dynamic environments. The result is too much noise, too little clarity, and a widening gap between how fast adversaries can adapt and how fast defenders can respond.

Vellox Ranger addresses this gap by applying a detection-from-the-inside-out approach, modeling customer environments (including assets, topology, vulnerabilities, and telemetry), layering on the latest cyber threat intelligence (CTI), then mapping relevant exposure to MITRE ATT&CK, and generating prioritized detection logic tailored to that environment. While AI enables autonomous threat detection, enterprise cyber teams maintain human-led governance.

“Vellox Ranger and the entire Vellox product suite are game changers, rapidly redefining how organizations quickly detect and disrupt advanced cyber threats at machine speed,” said Mujtaba Hamid, EVP and leader of Booz Allen’s product portfolio. “We didn’t just study the Al-powered adversary—we built it to defeat it. Our proprietary, trusted agent framework is fueled by decades of regulated mission cyber tradecraft to support our customers’ most pressing challenges.”

Vellox Ranger is the latest addition to Booz Allen’s Vellox agentic cyber product suite. Built to fight AI with AI, the product array works within existing technology stacks to outpace attackers and is fueled by more than 30 years of technology, tradecraft, and adversarial insights.

The Vellox product suite also includes:

Vellox Reverser (generally available): Malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence to automate exhaustive analysis of complex and evasive threats, producing actionable defensive recommendations in minutes.

(generally available): Malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence to automate exhaustive analysis of complex and evasive threats, producing actionable defensive recommendations in minutes. Vellox Navigator (coming soon): Live cyber compliance command layer that facilitates continuous monitoring, controls assessment, and risk mitigation to autonomously interpret and control enterprise security in real time.

(coming soon): Live cyber compliance command layer that facilitates continuous monitoring, controls assessment, and risk mitigation to autonomously interpret and control enterprise security in real time. Vellox Reverser Triage (coming soon): An extension of Vellox Reverser that replaces legacy sandbox tools and produces actionable intelligence with fast, high-volume malware triage across all file types.

(coming soon): An extension of Vellox Reverser that replaces legacy sandbox tools and produces actionable intelligence with fast, high-volume malware triage across all file types. Vellox Striker (limited preview): Emulates the AI-powered adversary to assess critical security gaps and train customer models to detect sophisticated threats.

(limited preview): Emulates the AI-powered adversary to assess critical security gaps and train customer models to detect sophisticated threats. Vellox LayerOne (limited preview): The mission-grade governance and compliance gateway for AI agents. This product provides the proof layer AI agents need, validating outputs, enforcing controls, and generating defensible evidence so high-stakes teams can adopt autonomy without adding risk.

“CISOs are defending against threats that move faster than any human team can with Boards demanding answers and budgets that do not always grow to match the risk,” said Andrew Turner, EVP and head of Booz Allen’s global commercial cyber business. “Vellox Ranger was built for that reality. It gives analysts back time they lose chasing false alarms and keeps defenses current as the environment changes. CISOs don’t need more visibility into what already happened – they need to close the gap before it is exploited.”