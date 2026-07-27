Dynatrace Intelligence automates incident triage and remediation with AI agents

Dynatrace has announced major advancements to Dynatrace Intelligence that help automatically resolve incidents, prevent disruptions, and accelerate operations while maintaining the human oversight and governance enterprises require.

Building on the introduction of Dynatrace Intelligence earlier this year, Dynatrace is adding new autonomous agents for incident triage and remediation, and no-code custom agent creation capabilities. The platform is also expanding its ecosystem of integrations, bringing insights directly into the tools and workflows teams already use.

AI systems typically lack the real-time context and controls to make reliable decisions, with most AI initiatives promising automation but often unable to deliver on production goals. Dynatrace addresses this by combining agentic AI with deterministic, real-time understanding of complex environments, creating AI that acts on facts, not guesses.

“Our operations teams are under constant pressure to manage increasingly complex environments while maintaining reliability and speed,” said Angel Marchena, Director of Technical Operations at Western Governors University. “Dynatrace helps us reduce manual effort by providing automation that is grounded in real-time context, which allows our teams to focus on higher-value work while improving operational outcomes.”

How Dynatrace Intelligence works

Dynatrace Intelligence goes beyond providing answers to acting on them automatically. The release introduces:

Autonomous SRE Agent: Triggers autonomously on newly detected problems to determine whether they are part of an existing investigation. If confirmed, the agent enriches the investigation with additional insights and updates the detected problem with a reference to the ongoing investigation.

Triggers autonomously on newly detected problems to determine whether they are part of an existing investigation. If confirmed, the agent enriches the investigation with additional insights and updates the detected problem with a reference to the ongoing investigation. Cloud SRE Agent: Coordinates remediation activities and integrates with agents across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments, centralizing findings to provide a single auditable record for autonomous operations.

Coordinates remediation activities and integrates with agents across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud environments, centralizing findings to provide a single auditable record for autonomous operations. Agent Builder: Enables customers to create and deploy custom AI agents without code, extending autonomous operations to workflows unique to their environments.

Enables customers to create and deploy custom AI agents without code, extending autonomous operations to workflows unique to their environments. Enhanced Dynatrace Assist: New capabilities bring natural-language investigation and agent-ready workflows to even more users.

New capabilities bring natural-language investigation and agent-ready workflows to even more users. Expanded Integration Ecosystem: New integrations with hyperscalers like AWS, Azure and Google; enterprise platforms like ServiceNow, Atlassian, and PagerDuty; developer tools and leading AI technologies enable teams to resolve and remediate across the systems they already use.

AI that acts on answers, not guesses

Unlike approaches that rely primarily on probabilistic outputs, Dynatrace Intelligence grounds every action in deterministic, real-time system understanding. Every action is rooted in environment-specific context and designed to be transparent, auditable, and governed – giving enterprises the confidence to automate increasingly complex operational workflows.

“Most observability platforms stop at data – leaving humans to find answers, determine what to do, and execute,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “With these advancements to Dynatrace Intelligence, we’re helping organizations move from understanding problems to resolving them automatically. By grounding agentic AI in deterministic context, Dynatrace enables enterprises to automate operations with confidence while maintaining governance and control.”

“Enterprises investing in AI-driven observability have an opportunity to turn data into intelligence that translates into trusted, autonomous action,” said Stephen Elliot, Group VP, IDC. “The gap between AI-generated insight and safe, governed execution is one of the biggest concerns; customers need a deterministic, real-time context with automation and auditability to drive trusted and reliable outcomes.”

Cloud SRE Agent, Enhanced Dynatrace Assist, and the expanded integration ecosystem are available to SaaS customers on DPS today. Autonomous SRE Agent and Agent Builder are expected to be available in August.