Zenity advances AI governance with Runtime Boundaries

Zenity has announced a major expansion of its platform, making it the AI security platform for autonomous AI built around a new security architecture designed to govern AI decisions before they become enterprise actions, including those made by long-horizon agents operating autonomously across extended, multi-step workflows.

The platform adds Exposure Management and Runtime Boundaries to its existing foundation. Each new capability is built to enforce security at the decision point where an agent makes decisions, before it acts.

The first generation of enterprise AI required organizations to understand where AI was being used, who could access it, and how to govern it. Autonomous AI introduces a fundamentally different challenge. This is especially true of long-horizon agents, autonomous systems that execute extended, multi-step tasks across hours or days rather than responding to a single prompt. As these agents operate over time, risk can emerge across a sequence of individually legitimate decisions as their context, access, tools and actions evolve throughout the workflow.

AI agents write production code, access enterprise systems, invoke tools, handle sensitive data, and execute business workflows with increasing autonomy. As AI agents become decision makers, AI security must evolve beyond observing activity to governing actions before they occur.

The Zenity AI security platform introduces security at the decision layer, a new approach that evaluates every AI action before it becomes an enterprise action. Rather than relying on alerts after an AI agent has already acted, organizations gain continuous control over what AI is allowed to do in the first place.

AI security is a continuous discipline. The Zenity AI security platform is organized around three integrated capabilities that work together as one continuous system. Surface continuously discovers AI agents, validates exploitable attack paths and prioritizes AI exposure.

Enforce applies Runtime Boundaries to evaluate every AI action in real time, determining whether it should proceed, be blocked, or be terminated before business impact occurs. Protect closes the loop through AI-powered Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), while Guardian Agents continuously learn from every investigation to strengthen future policy decisions.

At the core of the Enforce layer, Runtime Boundaries serve as the decision engine for autonomous AI. Runtime Boundaries continuously evaluate every AI decision in the context of the agent’s broader execution history, analyzing its intent, identity, requested action, accessed data, tools, previous activity, and enterprise policy, so risks that emerge across multiple steps can be identified and stopped before they create business impact.

Organizations define what AI agents are permitted to do and Zenity enforces those decisions consistently across Claude Code, Cursor, Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, ChatGPT Enterprise, Amazon Bedrock, Azure AI Foundry, and custom-built AI agents. Whether preventing sensitive data exposure, governing coding agents, restricting privileged actions, or controlling MCP servers, Runtime Boundaries give enterprises precise control over autonomous AI.

“Every major technology shift has forced security to evolve,” said Tomer Teller, VP product at Zenity. “Autonomous AI introduces the next evolution: the decision itself. The future of AI security won’t be defined by what an AI agent already did. It will be defined by what AI is allowed to do before it acts. Security starts at the decision layer and Runtime Boundaries are the engine that makes that possible.”

Exposure Risk identifies the attack paths most likely to be exploited and informs Runtime Boundaries before AI actions occur. AI-powered Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) reconstructs every AI decision chain after an event, enabling Guardian Agents to continuously refine policies and strengthen future protection. This creates a continuous AI Security loop where exposure informs runtime decisions, investigations improve policies, and every decision strengthens future protection.