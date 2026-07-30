Product showcase: Dashlane Password Manager is more security toolkit than password vault

Dashlane is a password manager for individuals and families that stores passwords, passkeys, payment cards, personal information and secure notes in an encrypted vault. It also includes a password generator, password health reports, an authenticator, credential sharing, dark web monitoring and phishing protection.

The service is available on Windows, macOS, Linux (web app), Android, iPhone and iPad, with browser extensions for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari and other Chromium-based browsers. Passwords, passkeys and other vault items sync across supported devices.

Getting started

The iOS app guides you through account creation with either a master password or a passwordless setup. During testing, the passwordless option used Face ID, a device PIN and a recovery key instead of requiring a master password from the start. The app prompts users to save the recovery key as a PDF for offline storage before completing the setup.

Organising your vault

The vault is organised into categories including logins, secure notes, payment cards, personal information, IDs and Wi-Fi credentials, making it easy to separate different types of data. Adding new items is straightforward, and the search bar provides quick access once the vault grows.

A built-in password generator lets you adjust password length and character types before copying the generated password for new accounts.

Password Health checks stored credentials for weak, reused or compromised passwords, while Dark Web Monitoring alerts users if monitored email addresses appear in known breaches.

Both features are available from the Tools section alongside the authenticator, sharing and device connection options.

The mobile app includes a For You tab that serves as a setup checklist, covering tasks such as importing passwords, enabling autofill and checking for compromised credentials. It also displays subscription information and security notifications.

Pricing and final thoughts

New accounts include a 14-day Premium trial, unlocking features such as VPN access, password sharing and additional security capabilities. At the end of the trial, it’s possible to subscribe to a paid plan or export stored passwords.

Dashlane combines password management with account security tools in a single application. Passwordless onboarding, the password generator, password health reports, dark web monitoring and mobile autofill are all accessible from the main interface, making it a practical choice for managing credentials across smartphones, tablets, desktops and web browsers.