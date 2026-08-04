Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 4, 2026

Application Security Engineer

Arcadia | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will lead the application vulnerability management process by prioritizing and driving remediation of security findings. You will integrate and automate security tools within CI/CD pipelines, establish a Security Champions program to promote secure development practices, support application security during incident response, and work with product and engineering teams to embed security into the software development lifecycle through threat modeling and design reviews.

Cybersecurity Lead

NATO DIANA | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Lead, you will lead the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, governance, and risk management program. The role includes developing security policies and control frameworks, overseeing security risk assessments, providing security oversight for technology projects, cloud services, SaaS applications, AI solutions, and third-party providers, leading incident response and audit activities, ensuring compliance with frameworks such as ISO 27001, NIST, and CIS Benchmarks, and mentoring team members.

Cyber Security Engineer

Hnry | New Zealand | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage security testing, maintain security platforms and automation, and help strengthen the organization’s security posture. The role includes protecting customer data, supporting compliance with standards such as ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, reviewing products and features against security requirements, implementing security controls for AI systems, and collaborating with teams to promote secure software development and security best practices.

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Cyber Security Expert

BNP Paribas | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Expert, you will assess IT security risks, identify control gaps, and work with technical teams to develop mitigation strategies. The role includes conducting security reviews and application security assessments, supporting secure software development, evaluating vulnerabilities using penetration testing and security testing tools, improving security controls and processes, collaborating with audit and risk teams, and providing guidance on authentication, access management, cryptography, and application security best practices.

Cyber Security Manager

American Electric Power | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will oversee enterprise access management, drive its strategic direction, and improve day-to-day operations. You will lead platform modernization, expand automation, and improve user adoption. The role includes partnering with business units to strengthen role-based access control, supporting regulatory compliance, establishing governance for service and NHIs, and identifying opportunities to streamline provisioning, improve user experience, and reduce security risks.

Head of InfoSec

AIOS | USA | Remote – View job details

As Head of InfoSec, you will define and lead the company’s cybersecurity strategy, operations, and governance. You will oversee incident response, identity and access management, application and cloud security, and business continuity. The role also includes managing security risks, compliance with frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, and ISO 27001, overseeing third-party security, advising leadership on cybersecurity risks, and building a security-focused culture across the organization.



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Junior Cyber Security Engineer

EUROPEAN DYNAMICS | Greece | On-site – View job details

As a Junior Cyber Security Engineer, you will support the design, implementation, and maintenance of security solutions and infrastructure. The role includes developing tools to detect and analyze security threats, supporting SIEM operations, performing vulnerability scanning and reporting, and assisting with security documentation and reporting.

Lead Security Engineer

Docusign | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead Security Engineer, you will lead the company’s cloud security and infrastructure vulnerability management program. The role includes analyzing and prioritizing vulnerabilities, establishing security baselines, driving remediation with engineering teams, and developing automation to improve vulnerability discovery and response. You will also define program metrics, contribute to security documentation, participate in on-call incident response, and mentor other security engineers.

Security Researcher

OX Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Researcher, you will research new attack techniques, vulnerabilities, and security weaknesses across applications and infrastructure. The role includes analyzing attack paths, developing proof-of-concept exploits and research tools, building detection capabilities, analyzing large-scale security data, and collaborating with engineering, product, AI, and data teams to turn research into production-ready security features.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Boston Scientific | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will support the security of medical devices and software throughout their lifecycle. The role includes managing security testing tools, identifying and mitigating product vulnerabilities, maintaining security inventories, reviewing cybersecurity requirements in hospital agreements, conducting security risk assessments and threat modeling, and supporting application security reviews, vulnerability assessments, and penetration testing.

Senior Cyber Security Analyst

City of Charlotte | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cyber Security Analyst, you will protect the City’s information systems by managing security operations, responding to cyber incidents, and ensuring technology projects meet security requirements. You will maintain and monitor security systems, support audits and compliance efforts, investigate vulnerabilities, coordinate with managed security service providers, and develop remediation plans.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Enterprize Software | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will work with technical teams and leadership to implement and strengthen security across IT systems. The role includes advising on security policies, standards, and compliance requirements, reviewing system designs and security controls, preparing technical documentation and briefings, and applying cybersecurity principles throughout the system development lifecycle.

Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Group-IB | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will analyze threat actors, IOCs, and TTPs, with a focus on the Latin American threat landscape. The role includes researching emerging threats, developing and maintaining threat detections, correlating intelligence to produce actionable alerts, mapping adversary activity to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and recommending mitigation strategies based on threat intelligence and threat hunting findings.

Senior Embedded Systems Security Engineer

CENSUS | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Embedded Systems Security Engineer, you will assess and improve the security of embedded products by reviewing security architectures, identifying gaps in security controls, and performing threat modeling, attack surface analysis, and security testing. The role also includes evaluating security technologies, verifying implementations against security requirements, communicating technical and business risks, and providing technical guidance to a small team of security engineers and consultants.

Senior Staff Information Security Engineer

NMI | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Staff Information Security Engineer, you will define and lead the organization’s infrastructure security architecture across cloud and on-premises environments. The role includes designing secure architectures, strengthening cloud security controls, leading threat modeling and security reviews, developing security automation for infrastructure and CI/CD pipelines, improving vulnerability and exposure management, supporting incident response, and providing technical leadership and mentorship across engineering teams.