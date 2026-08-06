Photos: Black Hat USA 2026 Arsenal
This week Help Net Security is at the Mandalay Bay, where Arsenal is running alongside the Briefings. If you’ve never been, it’s the corner of Black Hat that feels least like a conference and most like a workshop: a room full of stations where the people who wrote the tools stand behind laptops and show you what they do.
Everything on display is open source, and nearly all of it is available to download the moment you walk away.
The Black Hat Arsenal entrance
Makoto “Mr. Rabbit” Sugita presenting Azazel-Edge
A view of Lab 01
Pınar Sadioğlu presenting LoRaCraft
Live demo: Attack operation
Mike Hunhoff presenting Capa
Lab 04
Vikram Narayan presenting Precogly
Wide view of the Black Hat Arsenal
Ryan Mast presenting Pymsi
Must read:
- 20 open-source cybersecurity tools to keep your team ready for anything
- GitHub CISO on security strategy and collaborating with the open-source community
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