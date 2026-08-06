Photos: Black Hat USA 2026 Arsenal

This week Help Net Security is at the Mandalay Bay, where Arsenal is running alongside the Briefings. If you’ve never been, it’s the corner of Black Hat that feels least like a conference and most like a workshop: a room full of stations where the people who wrote the tools stand behind laptops and show you what they do.

Everything on display is open source, and nearly all of it is available to download the moment you walk away.

The Black Hat Arsenal entrance

Makoto “Mr. Rabbit” Sugita presenting Azazel-Edge

A view of Lab 01

Pınar Sadioğlu presenting LoRaCraft

Live demo: Attack operation

Mike Hunhoff presenting Capa

Lab 04

Vikram Narayan presenting Precogly

Wide view of the Black Hat Arsenal

Ryan Mast presenting Pymsi

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