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Photos: Black Hat USA 2026 Arsenal

This week Help Net Security is at the Mandalay Bay, where Arsenal is running alongside the Briefings. If you’ve never been, it’s the corner of Black Hat that feels least like a conference and most like a workshop: a room full of stations where the people who wrote the tools stand behind laptops and show you what they do.

Everything on display is open source, and nearly all of it is available to download the moment you walk away.

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

The Black Hat Arsenal entrance

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Makoto “Mr. Rabbit” Sugita presenting Azazel-Edge

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

A view of Lab 01

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Pınar Sadioğlu presenting LoRaCraft

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Live demo: Attack operation

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Mike Hunhoff presenting Capa

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Lab 04

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Vikram Narayan presenting Precogly

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Wide view of the Black Hat Arsenal

Black Hat 2026 Arsenal photos

Ryan Mast presenting Pymsi

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