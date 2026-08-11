Arctera enhances Unified Platform for evidence-driven compliance workflows

Arctera has announced new capabilities to the Arctera Unified Platform enabling organizations to manage complex governance requirements by connecting signals, controls and response workflows across the compliance lifecycle. These capabilities help organizations create a more complete and defensible record of compliance activity.

Compliance teams are expected to do more than identify potential issues. They need to demonstrate what they found, how it was investigated, whether controls worked as intended, and why decisions were made. But with the rapid advancement of AI and as regulated communications spread across more channels and systems, that process becomes harder to piece together, leaving critical context scattered across the organization.

The latest enhancements to the Arctera Unified Platform help organizations bring greater continuity to compliance workflows, by connecting signals, controls and response workflows in a unified, evidence-driven process.

“Modern compliance depends on being able to connect the evidence behind every decision,” said Soniya Bopache, SVP & GM at Arctera. “The pace of change will not slow, and compliance programs need to keep up with evolving working practices. The processes behind compliance have become just as important as the policies themselves. These enhancements to the Arctera Unified Platform strengthen the workflows that help organizations operate with greater consistency, accountability and confidence.”

Core capabilities now within the Arctera Unified Platform

The latest Arctera Unified Platform release is supported by broader platform capabilities, including:

Expanded regulated communications capture across LeapXpert mobile messaging channels and native collection for LSEG Messenger to extend governed communications coverage.

End-to-end reconciliation to validate source-to-platform records and identify missing or delayed data earlier.

Legal hold notifications that improve visibility into preservation workflows and strengthen defensibility.

Review enhancements, including file attachments within reviewer comments and one-click inline translation for eDiscovery to preserve context and improve investigations.

Enhanced reporting, including reviewer activity, hot words and roles reports that help teams better understand policy signals, strengthen oversight, and demonstrate compliance activity.

This release continues Arctera’s strategy of helping organizations move beyond point-in-time compliance toward connected, evidence-driven governance. By strengthening the platform’s core workflows, Arctera is helping organizations prepare for the evolving regulatory demands of modern compliance while creating a stronger foundation for the future.