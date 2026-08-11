Citrix expands Platform Flex with observability and secure developer services

Citrix has announced new services for Citrix Platform Flex, extending its flexible credit model with additional options for delivering, monitoring and securing digital work environments.

The new offerings include Citrix Experience Insights Flex, a Citrix-managed observability service powered by Splunk Cloud Platform that turns high-resolution workspace telemetry into operational insights, and Citrix SecurSpaces Flex, a hosted cloud platform for code development and agentic workloads that provides secure development environments without requiring enterprises to build and manage the underlying infrastructure.

Modern work now spans virtual desktops, physical endpoints, browser-based applications, cloud development environments, and agentic sandbox environments. As these environments grow more complex, enterprises are under pressure to improve user experience, strengthen security and streamline operations, often while relying on fragmented tools, manual correlation and separate infrastructure projects.

The new services address these challenges by extending Citrix’s flexible, credit-based model Platform Flex offering to workspace observability, security analytics and developer workflows — building on the initial Citrix DaaS Flex offering launched in May. Under Platform Flex, organizations purchase a pool of Flex credits and consume them over time, applying credits to spin up resources when needed and scale them down as demand changes.

“Enterprises are looking for simpler ways to modernize work without adding more infrastructure to manage,” said Citrix Co-President Hector Lima. “With the rollout of Experience Insights Flex and SecurSpaces Flex, Citrix is helping customers operationalize workspace data faster and deliver secure developer workspaces and agentic sandboxes through our managed, flexible Platform Flex credit model — giving IT, security and platform teams a path to move faster and reduce complexity.”

Citrix Experience Insights Flex delivers high-resolution workspace insights

Citrix Experience Insights Flex helps organizations move from workspace telemetry to actionable insight faster across experience, performance, operational resilience and security use cases. Delivered through a Citrix-managed analytics model and powered by the Splunk Cloud Platform, the solution combines high-resolution telemetry across Citrix DaaS sessions, endpoints, applications, network connections, browser and SaaS activity and security signals into prebuilt dashboards. These day-one dashboards provide teams with a streamlined control plane to analyze data without standing up their own analytics backend.

“Observability delivers the greatest value when teams can focus on insights rather than managing analytics infrastructure,” said Mangesh Pimpalkhare, SVP and GM of platform at Splunk, a Cisco company. “Through our collaboration with Citrix, Experience Insights Flex helps organizations operationalize workspace telemetry more quickly, giving IT and security teams access to enterprise-grade analytics and actionable visibility.”

The solution is designed to help teams reduce time-to-value, lower operational overhead, and improve governed access to workspace insights across teams. IT and end-user computing (EUC) teams can use the service to troubleshoot performance issues, assess the impact of operating system migrations, image upgrades and application rollouts and monitor experience across Citrix DaaS and non-Citrix desktop environments. Security teams can use the same telemetry foundation to support security investigations, validate detections, and identify configuration drift or misconfigurations.

For enterprises, Citrix Experience Insights Flex reduces analytics backend complexity by removing the need to procure, deploy, operate and govern a separate analytics backend for observability and security use cases. The solution also serves as a consistent telemetry foundation for authorized IT, EUC, operations, engineering and security stakeholders.

Citrix SecurSpaces Flex accelerates developer productivity

Citrix SecurSpaces Flex extends Citrix Platform Flex’s persona-based computing model to support a new additional persona for developers. Citrix SecurSpaces Flex gives enterprises a secure, hosted way to deliver developer and agentic workspaces within Citrix-managed infrastructure, providing standardized Linux-based environments for coding, building and testing. These workspaces are ideal for securely deploying agents and their harnesses with fully controlled ingress and egress. The solution reduces infrastructure management with Citrix operating the control plane, hosting, databases, workspaces, and scaling, while customers maintain control of identity, source code, policies and data.

With Citrix SecurSpaces Flex, enterprises can onboard developers and their AI agents faster with governed cloud development environments and agentic sandboxes for regulated teams, contractors and AI workloads, reducing reliance on high-end developer laptops or local machines. This can help extend device lifecycles and optimize costs with compute-intensive developer workloads moving off endpoints or overprovisioned virtual desktop infrastructure into the cloud.

With Citrix SecurSpaces Flex, organizations can:

Accelerate onboarding and improve developer productivity by giving developers standardized cloud environments in which they can code, build and test from day one, in addition to scaling compute up or down as each task requires.

Deploy sandboxes for agents used for coding and non-coding activities under a single control plane with full observability, as well as native data loss prevention.

Reduce data, source code and credential exposure risk by moving development, machine learning and AI workloads off endpoints and into governed cloud workspaces with data loss prevention, role-based access control and audit logging — keeping sensitive data off local machines.

The solution allows customers to combine Citrix DaaS and Citrix SecurSpaces workspaces through a single Flex credit pool, supporting different personas and workload needs under one flexible spending model. For example, developers can use DaaS Flex for email, productivity suites and collaboration alongside a Citrix SecurSpaces Flex workspace for code development. With Platform Flex’s credit-based model, teams can right-size workspaces by persona so customers can scale developer and agentic environments up or down based on workload needs.