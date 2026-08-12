Split-second deepfake glitch blows digital certificate fraudster’s cover

Spanish police have arrested a man in Murcia accused of using deepfake software to trick a certificate provider’s video identity checks in an attempt to obtain digital signatures he could use for financial fraud.

According to the police, the man made 38 attempts using this method on more than 30 citizens. Police haven’t said how many of those attempts succeeded before the scheme was uncovered.

The National Police said the investigation started after a company that issues electronic certificates flagged a string of suspicious verification requests.

Investigators say the suspect appeared in the company’s video calls holding a forged national ID card, while AI software altered his face on screen so it matched the photo on the document.

The fraudster ran out of luck when the digital mask glitched for a moment during a live verification call, exposing his true face on screen.

“The alleged perpetrator used household spotlights with strategically placed colored bulbs to simulate the flashes and security features found on physical identity documents under real light,” police explained.

“He then balanced the counterfeit documents in front of the webcam, perfectly recreating the official holograms. He also used VPNs to anonymize his connections and employed manipulated documents with apparent security features.”

Tracing the suspect’s communications and payment trail, investigators identified more than 320 phone lines linked to 24 mobile devices. Most of those lines were registered using stolen identities and bought at physical points of sale in Murcia, which police were able to geolocate.

When officers made the arrest, they also carried out a search that turned up a laptop protected with high-level encryption, along with phones, storage devices, and other records tied to the case. He faces charges over a continuing offense of falsifying official documents.