Ukrainian police raid 94 fraudulent call centers, seize $2 million

Ukrainian police have disrupted 94 fraudulent call centers during a nationwide operation that involved more than 400 searches and the seizure of thousands of computers, phones, and SIM cards.

Ukrainian police raid at a fraudulent call center (Source: Cyberpolice Ukraine)

The call centers were linked to schemes involving callers impersonating bank employees, fraudulent investment services, cryptocurrency platforms, and attempts to gain remote access to victims’ devices.

Some groups collected personal information about prospective victims and shared or sold those records to other operations.

Police said the searches exposed offices equipped for the “systematic fraud of people.”

“Call centers were staffed by administrators, operators, and other participants in the schemes, and ready-made conversation scripts, databases of potential victims, special software, and tools for hiding and further withdrawing funds were used,” the police noted.

“During the investigation, 3,336 pieces of computer equipment, 1,346 phones, over 5,200 SIM cards, 90 bank cards, access to 20 crypto wallets, and 22 cars were seized. About 2 million US dollars, 64,000 euros, cash in hryvnias, a kilogram of bank gold in bars, and jewelry were also seized,” they added.

Police also identified 67 other financial instruments believed to have been used in the schemes, including 40 bank accounts or cards, 12 cryptocurrency wallets, and 15 suspected money mules.

How operators targeted their victims

Operators used several approaches to persuade people to hand over money or account information.

In some cases, callers pretended to work for banks and warned people about suspicious transactions or supposed problems with their accounts. The goal was to obtain card information, verification codes, or persuade victims to transfer their money.

Other operators presented themselves as investment brokers. They directed people toward fraudulent investment and cryptocurrency platforms and encouraged them to deposit money.

“Some victims were promised help in returning money that they had previously lost to scammers.”

Investigators uncovered a scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements. According to police, some operators presented the products as treatments for various illnesses even though their chemical composition had no therapeutic properties.

Part of the network targeted people outside Ukraine. In one case, Ukrainian police are working with German authorities on a group that defrauded EU citizens through fake brokerage platforms, moving stolen funds through crypto exchanges before routing them to accounts the group controlled.

Charges and next steps

Authorities checked 867 addresses during the operation and notified 26 people that they were suspected of criminal offenses.

The investigations are proceeding under provisions of Ukraine’s Criminal Code covering fraud and the laundering of property obtained through crime. The offenses cited by police can carry prison sentences of up to 12 years and confiscation of property.

Authorities are examining the seized material, tracing financial transactions, and working to identify further participants and people involved in moving the proceeds.

Ukraine’s National Police conducted the operation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General.