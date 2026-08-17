Product showcase: ScamNet looks for warning signs in suspicious calls and shady links

ScamNet: Anti-Scam Suite is a consumer security app from Synaptrex Technologies that helps users detect and block scams involving phone calls, text messages, websites, and other suspicious content. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with features varying by platform. Call protection is available on iPhone, while tools such as Visual Intelligence are supported on iPhone and iPad. The app is free with optional ScamNet+ subscriptions.

Setup involves enabling individual shields for Phone, Messages, Safari, and device security. The dashboard displays their status and provides access to scam checking and reporting.

Scam protection across iOS

The Phone shield integrates with iOS Call Blocking & Identification. Its components cover spam and robocall blocking, scam identification, an offline directory for processing incoming numbers locally, and reporting of suspicious callers.

Messages protection uses an offline detection engine. ScamNet can filter unknown senders, apply local AI classification to identify spam and phishing, inspect links in messages, and use sender reputation to warn about numbers associated with scams.

The Safari extension checks websites for potential threats. It provides dynamic threat analysis, blocks sites identified as malicious, and warns about suspicious domains. During testing, the extension displayed its assessment within Safari and provided access to further information in ScamNet.

A Device Shield checks whether a passcode is enabled, the operating system is current, device integrity is intact, and screen recording or mirroring is active.

Checking suspicious content

ScamNet’s Check / Report tool accepts phone numbers, websites, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, text, images, and audio recordings. Users can also select content from Photos or submit recently copied items.

I tested the feature with a screenshot of a suspicious Viber message impersonating a support team and requesting a five-digit verification code. ScamNet extracted the Croatian phone number from the screenshot and offered an option to report it. Its Adaptive Expert did not identify a scam call to action in the submitted content.

Broader AI analysis of images and text is available through ScamNet+.

Additional features and final thoughts

ScamNet includes breach notifications, scheduled security checks, threat-definition updates, Shortcuts, widgets, iCloud synchronization, and scam-related news.

ScamNet brings several anti-scam controls into one app and makes their status easy to follow. Its integration with iOS call identification, message filtering, Safari, and on-device processing covers several common scam channels. It can help users assess suspicious content, though human judgment remains important when deciding whether a call, message, or website can be trusted.