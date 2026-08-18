Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 18, 2026

CISO

ADI Global Distribution | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and lead ADI’s global security strategy to protect information assets, digital platforms, critical operations, and AI-enabled environments. Advise executives and the Board on cyber risk, resilience, regulatory compliance, and security posture while leading incident response, threat and vulnerability management, supply chain risk, and M&A security.

Cybersecurity Analyst

Schneider Electric | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst, you will monitor, triage, and investigate security alerts across SIEM, network, and OT/ICS security platforms in a 24×7 SOC environment. Analyze and enrich security events, manage incidents and escalations, maintain accurate case documentation, and support detection tuning, reporting, and SIEM operations.

Cybersecurity Architect

L’Oréal | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will design and implement secure enterprise architectures, services, and reusable security solutions. Advise project teams on security design, drive risk management, third-party security, and vulnerability remediation, and ensure security standards are embedded across the technology lifecycle.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

GovCIO | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will support the RMF process and ATO readiness by developing and maintaining SSPs, SARs, POA&Ms, and eMASS documentation. Perform security testing, vulnerability scanning, patching, and control validation while managing remediation activities and supporting secure hardware deployments.

Cyber Security Engineer

Neros Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will build and operationalize the enterprise cybersecurity program across security architecture, detection and response, governance, and automation. Manage the security technology stack, lead incident response, conduct vulnerability assessments and security testing, implement NIST 800-171 and ITAR-aligned controls, automate security workflows and detections, and establish security baselines, change controls, and awareness programs.

Director of Information Security

Panthalassa | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Information Security, you will define secure-by-default architecture and guardrails, strengthen identity and access management, harden critical systems, lead vulnerability management and incident response, conduct security architecture and risk reviews, and partner across the organization to drive remediation, audit readiness, and practical security standards.

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Head of Security

Chamelio | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Security, you will own Chamelio’s security strategy across product, engineering, cloud, corporate IT, and compliance. Embed security into the product and codebase, establish standards for AI and LLM features, strengthen access and endpoint security, and lead incident readiness, audits, vendor risk, and customer-facing security engagements.

Founding Security Engineer

Asymptote Labs | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Founding Security Engineer, you will build the AI detection and response platform to secure complex agent environments. Engineer scalable telemetry, behavioral detections, investigation and response capabilities across AI agents, developer tooling, CI/CD, cloud, and enterprise infrastructure.

Head of Cyber Security

East Sussex County Council | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will provide strategic leadership across cybersecurity, information governance, and risk management to protect resilient public services. Partner with senior leaders, elected members, and external organizations to embed security into service design and transformation, enable informed risk decisions, and support secure information sharing across the Council and its partners.

Information Security Support Engineer

Landmark Group | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Information Security Support Engineer, you will secure and maintain company endpoints by ensuring required security tools, patches, and controls are properly deployed and compliant. Troubleshoot endpoint security issues, support incident and vulnerability remediation, maintain audit and compliance evidence, and partner with IT and business teams to address security risks.

Network Security Engineer

Kargo | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design and secure network architectures across cloud, on-premise, and IoT/edge environments. Implement firewalls, VPNs, segmentation, secure access, and edge connectivity while leading network monitoring, incident response, vulnerability remediation, and infrastructure hardening.

Head of Cyber Security

LION | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will define and execute Lion’s cyber strategy across enterprise IT, OT, cloud, AI, and emerging technologies. Strengthen security capabilities across people, processes, and platforms, lead the cyber team and strategic partners, and advise senior leaders on cyber risk and investment.

Principal Product Manager – Identity Threat Detection and Response

Elastic | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Product Manager – Identity Threat Detection and Response, you will define and own the vision, strategy, and roadmap for Elastic Security’s ITDR capabilities, including human, non-human, and AI agent identities. Partner with engineering, threat research, customers, and security teams to advance identity threat detection, investigation, and automated response, integrate identity signals across SIEM and XDR, and differentiate Elastic’s identity security capabilities in the market.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Huntington National Bank | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will manage and enhance internet proxy and filtering technologies to ensure secure, reliable internet access. Maintain configurations, support users, implement new security features and tools, integrate automation and monitoring systems, and partner with cybersecurity teams to improve security operations and automation.

Senior Network Systems Engineer

NetApp | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Systems Engineer, you will bridge network operations and NetDevOps by automating and managing global network, security, and hybrid data center infrastructure. Drive infrastructure as code, observability, and automated remediation across enterprise LAN, NAC, firewalls, and secure access platforms while improving reliability and uptime.

Staff Cybersecurity Engineer

Abbott | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Staff Cybersecurity Engineer, you will drive AI-enabled cybersecurity workflows and product security strategy to reduce vulnerability risk and scale security decision-making. Lead release security readiness, vulnerability triage and remediation, validate security controls and fixes, and implement preventive measures across applications and platforms.