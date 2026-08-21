New infosec products of the week: August 21, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from F5 Networks, Intezer, Netscout, and Tufin.

NETSCOUT expands Adaptive DDoS Protection with outbound attack mitigation

NETSCOUT has announced an extension of its Adaptive DDoS Protection (ADP) solution enabling service providers to automatically detect and mitigate outbound DDoS attack traffic. By extending protection from the attack target towards its source, NETSCOUT helps operators prevent compromised subscriber devices from disrupting their own networks, consuming costly capacity and attacking customers and organizations across the internet.

F5 enhances AI Gateway to control AI costs, access, and security

F5 has introduced enhancements to the F5 AI Gateway and integrated the solution into the F5 AI Security Platform. The enhanced F5 AI Gateway seamlessly enforces policies on every AI request, giving enterprises a unified control plane to govern how AI models, agents, and tools are accessed and used, while optimizing the economics of AI at scale.

The F5 AI Guardrails dashboard (Source: F5)

Intezer adds native response automation without separate SOAR

Intezer has announced Workflows, a native automation and response builder that enables security teams to create and customize response workflows directly inside the Intezer platform. Workflows brings response into the same platform where alerts are triaged and investigated, allowing organizations to automate post-investigation actions without maintaining a separate Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) system.

Tufin expands Unified Control Plane with AI intelligence and multi-vendor automation

Tufin has announced the availability of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) 5.3, helping enterprises further simplify security operations and maintain consistent control across increasingly complex multi-vendor, hybrid environments. In addition to these updates to the platform, Tufin also released its new AI-powered Segmentation Intelligence solution, which continuously analyzes an organization’s segmentation policies to understand segmentation intent, identify policy gaps and drift, and recommend how to close those gaps.