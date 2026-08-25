ShinyHunters taunts ReliaQuest after its own employee falls for social engineering attack

Cybersecurity company ReliaQuest has confirmed that one of its own employees fell for a social engineering attack, handing attackers a password and a brief window into the company’s identity system.

The admission came after the extortion group ShinyHunters posted screenshots on its leak site, claiming a bigger win.

The incident was preceded by an unusual exchange on X several days earlier. Last week, on August 17, ReliaQuest Threat Research posted on X about a wider ShinyHunters campaign involving the registration of domains using company names under the .claims top-level domain (TLD). They warned that the group had expanded its social engineering tactics to impersonate legal teams, help desks, and IT staff.

The @odysseusgroup account replied with screenshots and the provocative message, “Who’s hunting who?”, suggesting that the researchers themselves had become targets. Those posts have since been deleted.

According to SOCRadar, which published its own account of the incident, a listing naming ReliaQuest appeared on a ShinyHunters-associated leak site on August 23.

That same day, ReliaQuest published its own account of what happened.

“On August 22, 2026, ReliaQuest was the target of a social engineering attack. While unsuccessful beyond temporarily exposing one identity, the attempt was an important reminder of the persistent tactics of threat actor groups and what all organizations can do to guard against them,” the company said in a blog post.

According to ReliaQuest, the attackers built a lookalike domain and set up a fake single sign-on (SSO) page for ReliaQuest employees, hiding it behind a content delivery network. They then called several staff members, each time claiming to be a named member of the security team, and tried to guide them to the fake login page.

One employee entered their password and approved the MFA push notification sent to their phone. That gave the attackers a brief session inside the company’s identity dashboard.

“The extent of the access was view only. No ReliaQuest applications or systems were accessed, and no customer data was ever touched. The threat actor continued with attempts to access these applications from the dashboard but was consistently denied due to the security controls in place,” the company noted.

“Phishing works,” ReliaQuest wrote, adding that even trained staff can be fooled by a caller who already knows their name.

What stopped the attack from spreading, according to ReliaQuest, was that logging into its identity system did not automatically grant access to everything else. Devices that were not already trusted by the company could not reach its applications, regardless of whether someone had valid credentials.

Once the intrusion was detected, the company says it terminated the attacker’s session, forced a password reset, and reset every authentication factor tied to the account.

“No additional identities were accessed, no business applications were reached, no customer or ReliaQuest data was accessed beyond the user’s login credentials, and no persistence was established. Claims that ReliaQuest was compromised or targeted by ransomware are false,” the company added.

ShinyHunters, however, tells a different story. “This time the post is about you, not us. Let Mandiant report and advise on us accurately, go away,” reads a message on the group’s leak site, alongside screenshots that appear to show access to a ReliaQuest Okta SSO account.

In situations like this, the truth often lies somewhere in between.