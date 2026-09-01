LastPass enhancements improve visibility, governance, and control

LastPass announced a series of strategic product innovations, customer experience enhancements, and industry milestones. These advancements reflect the company’s continued focus on providing practical tools to protect access and identity in an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape.

Highlights include new tools that simplify access management, enhancements that help customers get more value from LastPass, and milestones that demonstrate the company’s continued growth and industry leadership.

The LastPass commitment to visibility, governance, and control comes at a pivotal moment. According to IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average data breach now costs organizations $4.99 million, a record high and 12% increase over last year.

The report also found AI-driven attacks increased 56%, adding an average of $1 million to breach costs, and 92% of organizations experiencing AI-related breaches lacked appropriate AI access controls.

“As threat actors continue to automate and accelerate their attack tactics, strong identity, credential, and access management have become foundational security requirements, particularly for small and midsize businesses with limited resources,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of LastPass. “To address these evolving challenges, LastPass is dedicated to delivering the innovations that help organizations and individuals reduce risk while making security easier to manage.”

LastPass introduced numerous enhancements across SaaS Monitoring and SaaS Protect within its flagship Business Max offering to help businesses navigate increasingly complex SaaS landscapes with greater visibility, oversight, and confidence. This includes:

Always-on SaaS Monitoring: Persistent Monitoring maintains continuous visibility through a permanent connection to the LastPass browser extension, ensuring monitoring remains active even when users are signed out of LastPass.

More flexible SaaS Protect controls: Expanded usage rules allow administrators to create more granular policies for specific users or groups, enabling organizations to apply security controls based on their unique needs.

Together, these enhancements help organizations accelerate adoption, reduce manual workloads, improve security coverage, and strengthen policy enforcement by giving administrators more control over how and where security policies are applied. As of July, all enhancements have been fully released, including Persistent Monitoring across all browser extensions.

LastPass launches Mobile Smart Scanner

With the launch of Mobile Smart Scanner, LastPass empowers businesses and individuals across all product offerings to:

Use the LastPass Mobile app to scan passwords from printed lists, screenshots, handwritten notes, and other physical sources and turn them directly into editable, autofill-ready credentials.

Reduce manual data entry, saving time and minimizing errors.

Simplify password management, keeping credentials secure in encrypted vaults rather than vulnerable on notes or memory.

LastPass transforms user experience with enhanced, high-efficiency community platform

Building on its commitment to customer success, LastPass introduced a redesigned Community experience that streamlines how customers discover trusted information, connect with peers, and get more value from the platform.

With a more intuitive interface and expanded self-service resources, including topical portals and AI-powered search, the enhanced LastPass Community helps users across all product offerings quickly access the knowledge they need to strengthen security and resolve questions faster.

The LastPass Community is part of a broader, integrated self-service strategy designed to meet customers at their point of need — whether that’s through the company’s branded community or across social platforms like Reddit and LinkedIn.

LastPass security and UX improvements

Security and compliance milestone

For the second consecutive year, LastPass successfully completed independent SOC 2 and ISO 27001/27701 audits with zero findings, reinforcing the company’s commitment to security and providing customers with assurance that LastPass controls meet globally recognized standards.

Dark web monitoring (DWM) auto-enrollment

LastPass has enacted a phased rollout to automatically enroll all consumer accounts in DWM, transitioning the service from a historically opt-in experience to a more proactive protection model. This update helps ensure more customers can benefit from credential exposure monitoring without requiring additional setup, helping users identify potential risks and take action to protect their accounts.

Dark web monitoring from LastPass consistently checks user information against databases of compromised credentials, and issues immediate alerts if any personal data is found on dark web sites. With 24/7 monitoring, users can take near real-time action, such as changing their password, to protect themselves. LastPass DWM also notifies users of potential threats like weak passwords, helping them stay ahead of threat actors.

Admin console consolidation

LastPass officially completed the transition from its Legacy Admin Console to a single Unified Admin Console, creating a more consistent and streamlined experience for administrators across business offerings. By consolidating management capabilities into one centralized platform, LastPass enables faster product improvements while simplifying how admins manage users, security controls, and access policies.

Simplified organization-wide onboarding for all business customers

A new company-wide sign-up link allows Teams, Business, and Business Max customers to onboard their entire organization to LastPass through a single shareable link, reducing administrative effort and accelerating deployment.