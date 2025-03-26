How does your data end up on the dark web?

The dark web is a hidden corner of the internet where people can remain anonymous. It’s often confused with the deep web, but they’re not quite the same thing.

The deep web is just everything online that’s not indexed by search engines. This includes things like email accounts, private databases, and paid services. It’s not illegal, it’s just not meant to be found with a simple Google search.

The dark web, however, is a specific, hidden section of the deep web. To access it, you need special software like Tor.

While the dark web is primarily known for illegal activity, it also serves as a platform for privacy-focused individuals and organizations, such as journalists in oppressive regimes or whistleblowers trying to share information securely.

As a large part of our lives has shifted online, the amount of personal data we share there has increased.

Cybercriminals are aware of this and try by any means possible to obtain this data, which is worth currency for further criminal activities.

In this article, we explain how this hidden part of the internet works and how to better protect our data so that it doesn’t end up there.

Dark web criminal activity

A lot of the activity on the dark web is driven by cybercriminals, who engage in various activities, from stealing and selling data to offering cybercrime-as-a-service.

These services can range from malware, botnets, and DDoS attacks to phishing kits. This new trend allows people with little technical knowledge to launch cyberattacks.

Cybercrime on the dark web fuels global issues, including organized crime, identity theft, and even the financing of terrorism.

in 2024, AT&T confirmed a massive data breach. A significant dataset containing personal information such as Social Security numbers, account details, and other sensitive data was exposed and found circulating on the dark web.

In a similar case, Resecurity researchers found that cybercriminals had accessed telecom networks using stolen credentials, which were later found on dark web marketplaces.

Cryptocurrencies play a big role on the dark web, mainly because they allow for anonymous transactions. The lack of a centralized authority or a need for a bank account makes cryptocurrencies particularly appealing to those engaged in illegal activities. This is crucial because anonymity is highly valued to avoid law enforcement detection.

The dark web has witnessed the rise and fall of numerous illegal marketplaces over the years. Perhaps the most infamous was Silk Road, regarded as the first darknet market, which was eventually shut down by the FBI in 2013.

Despite law enforcement’s ongoing efforts to take down dark web marketplaces, many of them continue to operate, demonstrating the resilience of the dark web criminal economy.

How does data end up on the dark web

Your data could appear on the dark web through various methods:

Data breaches: Big companies and websites are often targets for hackers. When they break into these systems, they can grab millions of users’ personal details, like emails, passwords, and credit card numbers. Once they have this info, they sell it on the dark web, where it’s used for identity theft or fraud.

Phishing: Cybercriminals use fake emails or websites to trick you into sharing sensitive information, like login credentials or bank account details. Once they have your data, they can either sell it or use it to scam you.

Ransomware attacks: In a ransomware attack, hackers lock up your files and demand a payment to unlock them. If they manage to steal any of your data, they might upload it to the dark web or use it for blackmail.

Insider threats: Sometimes, people with access to sensitive data, like employees or contractors, might steal it and sell it. This stolen data can end up on the dark web.

Online scams: Fraudsters sometimes trick people into entering their personal information through fake surveys, ads, or offers. The data they collect can be sold or used for scams.

Unsecured databases: Sometimes, public-facing databases or websites don’t protect user data well enough. Hackers can exploit these vulnerabilities, stealing data like social security numbers or medical records, and then upload it to the dark web.

How to protect your data

By taking these steps, you can lower the chances of your data ending up in the wrong hands.

Use strong passwords: Use complex, unique passwords for each account.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA on all accounts where possible.

Keep software updated: Install the latest security patches for your operating system, applications, and devices. Hackers often exploit vulnerabilities in outdated software versions to steal data.

Use encryption: Encrypt your data on computers and mobile devices so that, even if the device is stolen or compromised, the data remains unreadable without the proper decryption keys.

Proper email management: Use different email addresses for different purposes (e.g., personal, work, online accounts) to limit the risk of hacking and data theft. Also, be cautious of phishing attacks – avoid opening suspicious emails or links.

Monitor data breaches: Use services like Have I Been Pwned to check if your information has been exposed in major data breaches on the dark web.

Be careful when sharing information online: Try to reduce how much personal information you share, especially on social media.

By staying informed about online security, recognizing the ethical concerns of the dark web, and using the right tools, we can better protect our data from falling into the wrong hands.