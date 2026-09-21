Gopass: Open-source command-line password manager for teams

Gopass is a free, open-source password manager that stores credentials in an encrypted store and runs from the command line. Its maintainers built it as a drop-in replacement for pass, the standard Unix password manager.

Out of the box, Gopass encrypts each secret with GPG and keeps the store in a git repository. Git gives a team a record of every change and a way to sync one store across laptops and servers. Users who want different tools can switch encryption to age, switch storage to fossil, or drop versioning with the --storage=fs flag.

The tool needs no network connection unless the user wants one, so it also runs on an air-gapped machine, a computer kept off every network.

Private keys never leave your machine. The encryption comes from GnuPG, so a store is only as safe as each user’s handling of their GPG key.

The maintainers point users to Homebrew, MacPorts, Fedora, Arch Linux, Alpine Linux, WinGet, Chocolatey, Scoop, and the FreeBSD and OpenBSD ports. Fedora users may first need to enable the daftaupe/gopass Copr repository.

The tool runs on Linux, macOS, Windows and the BSDs, and the maintainers aim for the same user experience on each.

Gopass is available for free on GitHub.

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