Microsoft Teams is about to make QR code phishing much harder

Microsoft is preparing a new feature for Teams users that will help them stay safe from QR code phishing.

Teams will automatically hide QR codes sent by people outside the organization. Users will need to reveal the image first before they can view or scan it.

It’s currently in development, with rollout expected to begin in October 2026 for Android, desktop, iOS, and Mac.

“Microsoft Teams will provide additional protection for QR codes shared by external users in messages. Images containing QR codes from external senders will be obscured by default and require users to reveal them before viewing or scanning,” Microsoft 365 Roadmap entry 570439 reads.

“This helps reduce the risk of phishing and fraud by encouraging more deliberate interaction with QR code content.”

QR codes have become part of everyday life thanks to how simple they are to use. They’ve been around for years, but their popularity took off during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses started relying on them for contactless menus, payments, and check-ins.

The main problem with QR codes is that users can’t see where they lead before scanning. Scammers use this to hide bad links or malware behind a normal-looking code.

According to NordVPN, 73% of Americans scan QR codes without verifying the destination, and more than 26 million users have been redirected to malicious websites. In 2025, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission warned consumers that QR codes on unexpected packages should be treated as suspicious.

Microsoft hopes this change will help, at least a little, by encouraging users to be more careful before scanning a code from an unknown source.