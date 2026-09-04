OpenAI is putting $1 billion behind Daybreak for defenders working without enterprise budgets

OpenAI committed $1 billion to subsidize access to its Daybreak cyber models, along with training and technical support, for organizations defending water and wastewater systems, the electric grid, state and local government, community and regional banks, nonprofits, and open-source projects. The company is starting in the United States and intends to extend the offer to partner countries within weeks.

The billion is credit against OpenAI’s own products, and the company is targeting it to be consumed over the next six months. A utility that takes the offer can use Daybreak to review legacy code, analyze suspicious activity, identify and validate vulnerabilities, rank them by severity, and develop and test fixes. OpenAI is aiming the program at teams defending complex and aging systems without the budgets, tools, or specialized expertise available to large enterprises.

What Daybreak is and who already has it

OpenAI launched Daybreak earlier this year as a gated service, open to verified public and private sector defenders doing authorized defensive work. It comes in two tiers. Daybreak Blue covers common defensive tasks using OpenAI’s mainline models, and Daybreak Red gives approved organizations specialized cyber models for more sensitive and technically demanding jobs. Thousands of defenders across 2,000 approved organizations and workspaces already use it, among them cybersecurity companies, defense organizations, and law enforcement agencies.

The commitment follows a much smaller round of help. After recent attacks on U.S. water systems, OpenAI offered affected states and utilities up to $1 million in no-cost API credits, Daybreak access, and technical assistance. Those teams reviewed code and system configurations, validated findings, developed patches, and confirmed the fixes while the water systems stayed operational. The new number is a thousand times the old one.

A pilot with MS-ISAC and 35 partner products

OpenAI is running a public sector and water-focused pilot with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center, or MS-ISAC, which supplies threat intelligence, incident response, and real-time information sharing to thousands of public sector organizations, including utilities, public hospitals, K–12 schools, and law enforcement agencies. The pilot pairs Daybreak access with guided training and hands-on assistance for an initial group of public sector and water system defenders, covering how to validate and prioritize findings and coordinate remediation. OpenAI has not said how large that initial group is.

Partners in the Daybreak Defense Network announced more than 35 products and partner-operated services the same day, putting the cyber models inside tools and workflows enterprise defenders already run. OpenAI also published the architecture of its Defense Factory this week, an agent-first operation that finds and validates vulnerabilities and prepares tested fixes for review, and said it is sharing the lessons so other defenders can adapt the approach.

OpenAI has been convening utilities alongside the product work. The second such gathering met this week and drew participants from 40 states and the District of Columbia that together provide essential services to more than half the U.S. population. That figure measures the utilities that came to a meeting.

Eligible state and local governments, critical infrastructure operators, nonprofits, and open-source maintainers can go to the Daybreak site to ask about access, training, and technical assistance.

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