Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 8, 2026

CISO

AudioCodes | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will lead security strategy, governance, and risk management across SaaS, managed services, and customer-hosted environments. You will oversee security controls, incident response, Secure SDLC, customer security engagements, and compliance with SOC 2 and ISO 27001, while partnering across Product, R&D, IT, and Services to continuously strengthen security.

Combat Systems Cyber Engineer

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Combat Systems Cyber Engineer, you will identify cyber vulnerabilities and develop resilient solutions for U.S. Navy submarine and combat systems. You will collaborate with developers, Navy labs, and government teams to design, plan, and execute cyber resiliency testing and assessments of mission-critical combat systems.

Cyber Security Engineer (Cloud Security)

Garmin | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer (Cloud Security), you will design and secure cloud solutions across AWS and Azure, including network, compute, storage, databases, and load balancing. You will support CNAPP, Kubernetes, EKS, AKS, Docker, OpenStack, CI/CD pipelines, and Infrastructure as Code. You will automate security workflows using Python, PowerShell, or Bash, secure cloud-native and containerized applications, and collaborate with engineering teams to improve security, compliance, threat detection, and response.

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Cyber Security Lead

Babcock International Group | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will lead secure-by-design assurance for UK Defence Nuclear Enterprise programmes, ensuring alignment with Ministry of Defence security requirements. You will conduct threat modelling and cyber risk assessments, develop mitigation strategies, produce security evidence, and guide engineering and architecture teams in embedding security throughout the system lifecycle.

Cyber Threat Hunter

GDIT | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Hunter, you will identify and investigate threats across ARNG networks, endpoints, and datasets using threat intelligence, hypothesis-based hunting, and the MITRE ATT&CK framework. You will analyze security data using platforms such as Elastic and Splunk, assess cyber risks, investigate intrusions and malware activity, and identify detection gaps.

IAM Architect

Scotiabank | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an IAM Architect, you will design enterprise CIAM solutions using ForgeRock, Ping, and PingOne, aligned with FIDO, OIDC, OAuth, MFA, and NIST 800-63B standards. You will define secure authentication architectures, support application migrations, evaluate capabilities such as Passkeys, and collaborate with engineering, security, fraud, compliance, and business teams.

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Information System Security Engineer (ISSE)

Akima | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information System Security Engineer (ISSE), you will design and assess secure architectures aligned with NIST, DoD, Zero Trust, RMF, STIGs, and SRGs. You will conduct threat modeling and vulnerability assessments, implement security controls and automated monitoring, support accreditation and POA&M remediation, and provide technical guidance throughout the system lifecycle.

OCI IAM Security architect

ValueLabs | India | Remote – View job details

As an OCI IAM Security architect, you will design and secure OCI environments using IAM, Identity Domains, MFA, PAM, vault, data safe, cloud guard, security zones, WAF, network firewall, and NSGs. You will enforce zero trust, RBAC, and least privilege, integrate OCI logging with SIEM platforms, lead threat detection and incident response, and ensure compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and CIS benchmarks.

Penetration Tester

Spektrum | Belgium | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will lead Red/Blue Team activities during NATO exercises and conduct web, infrastructure, and application penetration testing. You will perform security design reviews, support NATO security accreditation, provide security consultancy, and communicate testing findings to technical and executive stakeholders.

SOC Analyst

Orro Group | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a SOC Analyst, you will investigate SIEM alerts, emerging threats, phishing, and intrusion attempts while managing incidents from triage through resolution. You will conduct threat hunting and vulnerability assessments, improve detection rules and alert quality, and mentor junior SOC analysts.

Security Automation Engineer

Secur-Serv | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Automation Engineer, you will lead Cortex XSOAR implementations and operations, developing automated incident response playbooks and integrating security technologies. You will translate customer requirements into effective SOAR solutions, provide technical leadership, and communicate with engineering and executive stakeholders.

Security Operations Analyst

Subway | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Analyst, you will detect and investigate identity threats using CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection and Next-Gen SIEM. You will manage Okta Identity Governance, privileged access, incident response, and PCI-DSS 4.0 compliance, while handling Tier-2/3 escalations in ServiceNow and improving identity security controls and automation.

Senior Cybersecurity Operations Researcher

Software Engineering Institute | Carnegie Mellon University | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Operations Researcher, you will conduct analytical studies involving cybersecurity risk, threat, and security data while assessing evolving operational and network defense challenges. You will apply expertise in enterprise cybersecurity, commercial and open-source defense tools, and project management to support multidisciplinary programs.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Rolls-Royce | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and maintain network and cloud security solutions, including firewalls, VPNs, IDS/IPS, NAC, SIEM, EDR, and DLP. You will monitor security events, assess vulnerabilities, mitigate risks, and maintain security policies and best practices.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Penta Consulting | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will lead network and security changes and deliver complex Cisco infrastructure and security projects. You will provide technical consultancy, translate business requirements into solutions, drive remediation and improvements, and support operations, projects, and pre-sales activities.

Senior Software Security Engineer

Dolby Laboratories | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Software Security Engineer, you will perform threat and risk assessments, vulnerability and exploitability research, and implement and validate IP protection mechanisms. You will work across embedded systems, operating systems, applications, and hardware to strengthen product security.