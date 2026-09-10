Apple is building photo verification for the people who need it most

Apple has introduced Apple Reference Image, an opt-in feature designed to verify the authenticity of photos taken with iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple Reference Image provides users with an unalterable reference photo, visually confirming what the sensor saw at the moment of capture. (Source: Apple)

Apple said the technology would be particularly important for photojournalists and photographers, as well as everyday viewers.

The company will also add support for the SynthID standard in a software update later this year, helping identify images generated or edited using AI.

When a photo is taken in Reference mode, the Main camera captures signed sensor data, with the sensor capable of signing every pixel it sees. Private Cloud Compute then develops the data into an unalterable image that can be viewed alongside the main photo in the Photos app.

Functioning like a digital negative, it allows users to compare the two and determine whether edits have been made.

The phones go on sale in more than 65 countries and regions on September 18. Apple noted that the feature will not be available in China at launch due to regulatory requirements, while capture will also be unavailable on iPhone 18 Pro models in the EU. Users running iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 will still be able to develop and view reference images.